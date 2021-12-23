Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Danielle M. Delmarco vs. Joshua P. Delmarco. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Patrick S. Lane. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jonathan E. Cogbill. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Justin R. Waterman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Cynthia N. Reeves vs. Garren R. Curtis. Personal injury -- vehicular.

DNF Associates, LLC vs. Amy L. Jordan. Breach of contract.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Stephanie D. Beaver. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Tara Chapman. Suit on account.

Belmont Finance, LLC vs. Richard Sumner et al. Breach of contract.

Joseph Deangelis et al vs. Steve Reed et al. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

John N. Oberhofer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shawn E. Randle II. Exceeded posted speed limit, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Erik J. Wiget. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Allison Funderburk. Animal abuse.

Angela Birdsong. Animal abuse.

Felonies:

Chase Brandon Reed. Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Angie Andon et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kristina M. Beevers. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. John P. Brady. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Gail A. Brown. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Hope I. Curtis. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Geoffrey L. Eggleston. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jassen L. Foster. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Chelcie Francisco. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Kellie M. Graffis. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christina L. Gray. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Regina L. Ashmore. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Willem E. Austin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Gino E. Chico. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seat belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Garrett Chanse Cooper. Assault. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Daniel J. Harvey. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Michael W. Hickson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- invovling an accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Tyquan Shakeem-Dquavio Avery. Trafficking drugs or attempt. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.