Council Considers Lease Agreement With Soccer League

ANDERSON -- Every seat in Anderson's city hall was filled during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday.

Aaron Divine with the MAC-REC soccer league approached the council to inquire about a lease agreement for use of the ball fields from August to October.

Divine explained that the league includes more than 200 players and the field they are currently using will no longer be available next year.

Divine provided council members with images of the areas he would like to lease. He noted that all equipment breaks down and is movable if needed.

The council voted to tentatively approve the lease agreement, pending discussion of the fees and terms.

John Bartholomew with Renewal 12:2 Ministries then took the floor to speak about Renewal's desire to provide long-term housing in Anderson for those recovering from addiction in their faith-based program.

Bartholomew provided letters of support from Judge John LePage, Prosecuting Attorney Maleia Cheney and numerous local business owners.

The council unanimously showed support for the endeavor and encouraged Bartholomew to reach out to the city with any future needs.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that the newly-purchased Chevy Tahoe is in service, but is pending K-9 cage installation.

Abbott noted that the dimensions of the previous cage won't fit the new vehicle and provided a quote of $5,788.98 for an updated cage.

The council voted to purchase a new K-9 cage.

Abbott went on to provide a quote for leasing two patrol vehicles and trading two vehicles in. He said it would cost a little under $7,500 quarterly over four years for a grand total of $141,916.

Abbott explained that the cost would be less than $30,000 a year while $46,000 has been spent on vehicles in 2021 so far.

Alderman Jeremiah Brewer asked if that cost is a manageable, sustainable debt load.

Alderman Don Hines asked Abbott to inquire about the value of trading in the previous Chevy Tahoe, update the figures and revisit the topic at the next meeting.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that air pacs have been installed and pump testing completed. He informed the council that the current reporting software will be obsolete in the coming year, so he is looking into alternatives.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that the east well has been repaired and is awaiting a variable frequency drive. He also reported that a generous citizen has volunteered to purchase and transplant a permanent Christmas Tree in Town Hole.

In other business, the council:

• Discussed the duties of a sports director and concession stand manager, appropriate procedure for documentation of funds and pay. The council voted to advertise for the positions with salaries open to bid.

• Approved premium pay for paid city employees in the amount of $1,500 from ARPA funds.

• Approved a holiday bonus for firefighters in the amount of $250 from budgeted funds.

• Paid bills in the amount of $96,345.53.