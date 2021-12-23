Magnolia City Council set

to meet at 5 p.m. Monday

The Magnolia City Council will look to approve its 2022 budget during a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers.

City leaders will also consider approving a resolution appointing Chris Gosnell to the Magnolia Airport Commission as well as renewing a community service grant with James Jefferson, who serves on the City Council.

The meeting is open to the public.

In another matter, solid waste trash trucks in Magnolia and Columbia County will run on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

• • • •

Area Agency on Aging's

free caregiving program

The Magnolia Alzheimer's Support Group announces a free Schmieding Home Caregiver Training Program. The Alzheimer's/dementia experience, "take a walk in their shoes," is a program simulating symptoms of dementia.

It's designed to allow others to see, feel and hear the experiences of someone living with dementia through a virtual reality format.

The program is set for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Area Agency on Aging in Columbia County.

CDC guidelines will be followed including health screenings, face masks and social distancing. Registration is required at (870) 881-8969.

For more information, visit uamscaregiving.org.

• • • •

State delegation supports

major disaster declaration

WASHINGTON-- U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton--along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman--wrote to President Joe Biden urging him to support Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's request for a major disaster declaration for Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff Counties due to extensive tornado damage on December 10, 2021.

"The resourcefulness and resilience of Arkansans in recent months has been impressive, however, as losses mount, the people of our great state hope the federal government will join in these restoration efforts. Federal government resources are critical in the immediate aftermath of these devastating events, and coordination between the federal government and state and local officials is crucial to begin the process of recovery and rebuilding," members wrote in the letter.