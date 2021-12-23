This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov. 29
Tyler Blake David, 29, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Elena Christine Flanary, 21, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stopped/decreased speed/turned from direct course/moved vehicle right/left when unsafe
Nov. 30
Stephanie A. Bailey, 32, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check
Savino Armando Chevaili, 31, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult, passing bad check, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Courtney Beth Wardell, 41, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Ronnie Phillips, 58, Minneapolis, Minn., driving while revoked/suspended
Amber Katrina Rockwell, 31, Anderson, littering
Dec. 1
Anthony Daryl Briggs, 54, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Dec. 2
Jonathan Lee Golden, 48, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult
Bryon Alan Hansen, 39, Joplin, sodomy and child molestation
Keith Christian Hickey, 28, Noel, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Simone Palmer, 32, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Dec. 3
Janie Lee Clark, 36, Noel, tampering with utility meter
Larry Daniel Forcum Jr., 42, Anderson, expired plates and failure to register motor vehicle
Bryan West, 53, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, equipment violation and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Dec. 4
Kelsey Mae Rogers, 33, Fayetteville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive