This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 29

Tyler Blake David, 29, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Elena Christine Flanary, 21, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stopped/decreased speed/turned from direct course/moved vehicle right/left when unsafe

Nov. 30

Stephanie A. Bailey, 32, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check

Savino Armando Chevaili, 31, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult, passing bad check, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Courtney Beth Wardell, 41, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Ronnie Phillips, 58, Minneapolis, Minn., driving while revoked/suspended

Amber Katrina Rockwell, 31, Anderson, littering

Dec. 1

Anthony Daryl Briggs, 54, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Dec. 2

Jonathan Lee Golden, 48, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

Bryon Alan Hansen, 39, Joplin, sodomy and child molestation

Keith Christian Hickey, 28, Noel, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Simone Palmer, 32, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Dec. 3

Janie Lee Clark, 36, Noel, tampering with utility meter

Larry Daniel Forcum Jr., 42, Anderson, expired plates and failure to register motor vehicle

Bryan West, 53, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, equipment violation and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Dec. 4

Kelsey Mae Rogers, 33, Fayetteville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive