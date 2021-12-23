Anderson Elementary School Fourth Graders Research Charities





PINEVILLE -- At Anderson Elementary School, two fourth-grade classes have been learning about, and researching, charities of their choice as part of a school project. After their research, students are tasked with contacting their charities and making a video.

Crystal Crust, an ELA and social studies teacher at Anderson Elementary, said her students have been learning about what a charity is and how to effectively research a charity.

"We discussed what a charity was with them, we let them explore some charities, and from there they got to pick one that they were passionate about and collaborated with their peers who shared a similar passion," Crust said. "From there, we kind of guided them with their research."

Crust said the project, which she and fourth-grade teacher Julie Schutten did with their students, was a three-week-long endeavor. Crust said after the students researched their charities, they contacted the charities to learn how they could help with their missions. Students then made a video on their findings.

"They tried to contact them if at all possible, to find out, you know, 'how can we help you?'" Crust said. "They had to write their scripts for their video, record their video, and share some type of way to help their charity."

Crust said many students learned they help their chosen charity by raising awareness of the organization in general. Crust said some students even created a collection box to send monetary donations to their charity.

Kaydun Florey, a fourth-grade student at Anderson Elementary, said she and her group chose to research the Ronald McDonald House. Florey said she chose the Ronald McDonald House because her family stayed in the house when Flory was young due to medical issues her brother faced.

Florey said she learned more about the goals of the Ronald McDonald House while she was researching the charity.

"We figured out that the Ronald McDonald House helps sick children," Florey said. "You can donate money by going to rmhc.org and in collecting soda tabs toward the Ronald McDonald House."

Florey said she wants people to know that the Ronald McDonald House helps sick children stay comfortable and stay close to their families while they're seeking treatment or facing other medical needs.

Ken Schutten, McDonald County R-1 communications and media specialist, said students can conduct research and share their research with their classmates through the charity project.

"Teachers say this is a great way to not only teach the students about the importance of giving but gives them a great lesson about researching organizations and telling others about their research," Schutten said.

Videos created by the students are available on the classes' Facebook pages for their parents, classmates and teacher to see.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CRYSTAL CRUST Students working on charity poster for presentation. Students worked in groups based upon the charity that interested them.





