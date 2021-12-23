Sign in
2021 McDonald County Football Statistics

by Al Gaspeny / SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS | December 23, 2021 at 6:15 a.m.


By the numbers

McDonald County (10-2)

Schedule

Date^Opponent^Result^Score

Aug. 27^Aurora^Win^33-22

Sept. 3^@Catholic^Win^45-6

Sept. 10^@Lamar^Loss^31-7

Sept. 17^Monett^Win^31-14

Sept. 24^@Seneca^Win^35-7

Oct. 1^East Newton^Win^35-13

Oct. 8^Reeds Spring^Win^41-6

Oct. 15^@Nevada^Win^39-34

Oct. 22^Cassville^Win^20-0

Oct. 29^Monett^Win^35-0*

Nov. 5^Hillcrest^Win^48-21*

Nov. 12^@West Plains^Loss^42-7*

*-- District playoffs

Team statistics

Offense

Points^Passing yds^Rushing yds^Total yds

376^2,024^2,225^4,249

Defense

Points all.^Passing yds^Rushing yds^Total yds

196^1,265^1,924^3,189

Individual statistical leaders

Offense

Passing

Player^Comp^Att^Comp%^Yds^TD^INT

Martin^127^211^60%^2,024^23^6

Rushing

Player^Att^Yds^TD

Martin^149^1,015^17

D.Dowd^103^580^5

Montes^72^425^3

Mora^51^224^2

Ruddick^9^45^2

Receiving

Player^Rec^Yds^TD

Malone^28^578^4

Ruddick^27^517^7

Parnell^26^237^4

C.Dowd^22^336^5

Harriman^11^166^1

D.Dowd^7^48^1

Defense

Tackles

Player^Total (unassisted)^TFL^Sacks

Horrocks^125 (61)^3^1

Mora^102 (58)^6^3

Martin^83 (55)^2^0

Gricks^74 (42)^1^1

Eliam^60 (34)^2^1

Murphy^60 (41)^11^6

Gordon^57 (36)^4^0

C.Dowd^44 (32)^1^0

Interceptions

Player^No.

Mora^6

Martin^5

C.Dowd^3

Ruddick^2

Fumbles

Player^FF^FR

Martin^3^1

Horrocks^2^1

Mora^2^0

Gricks^0^3


Print Headline: 2021 McDonald County Football Statistics

