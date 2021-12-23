2021 McDonald County Football Statistics

By the numbers
McDonald County (10-2)
Schedule
Date^Opponent^Result^Score
Aug. 27^Aurora^Win^33-22
Sept. 3^@Catholic^Win^45-6
Sept. 10^@Lamar^Loss^31-7
Sept. 17^Monett^Win^31-14
Sept. 24^@Seneca^Win^35-7
Oct. 1^East Newton^Win^35-13
Oct. 8^Reeds Spring^Win^41-6
Oct. 15^@Nevada^Win^39-34
Oct. 22^Cassville^Win^20-0
Oct. 29^Monett^Win^35-0*
Nov. 5^Hillcrest^Win^48-21*
Nov. 12^@West Plains^Loss^42-7*
*-- District playoffs
Team statistics
Offense
Points^Passing yds^Rushing yds^Total yds
376^2,024^2,225^4,249
Defense
Points all.^Passing yds^Rushing yds^Total yds
196^1,265^1,924^3,189
Individual statistical leaders
Offense
Passing
Player^Comp^Att^Comp%^Yds^TD^INT
Martin^127^211^60%^2,024^23^6
Rushing
Player^Att^Yds^TD
Martin^149^1,015^17
D.Dowd^103^580^5
Montes^72^425^3
Mora^51^224^2
Ruddick^9^45^2
Receiving
Player^Rec^Yds^TD
Malone^28^578^4
Ruddick^27^517^7
Parnell^26^237^4
C.Dowd^22^336^5
Harriman^11^166^1
D.Dowd^7^48^1
Defense
Tackles
Player^Total (unassisted)^TFL^Sacks
Horrocks^125 (61)^3^1
Mora^102 (58)^6^3
Martin^83 (55)^2^0
Gricks^74 (42)^1^1
Eliam^60 (34)^2^1
Murphy^60 (41)^11^6
Gordon^57 (36)^4^0
C.Dowd^44 (32)^1^0
Interceptions
Player^No.
Mora^6
Martin^5
C.Dowd^3
Ruddick^2
Fumbles
Player^FF^FR
Martin^3^1
Horrocks^2^1
Mora^2^0
Gricks^0^3