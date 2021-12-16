Sign in
Two Warrants Served At One Location

by Megan Davis | December 16, 2021 at 8:42 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO/Jay Glasgow

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Two individuals were taken into custody by deputies last week during the course of serving a single warrant in rural McDonald County.

Law enforcement officers in Bella Vista, Ark., contacted McDonald County deputies on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in search of a subject with outstanding warrants for domestic violence who was also suspected of stealing a vehicle from Bella Vista.

An address on Dewberry Lane, south of Jane, was provided and the suspect was identified as Dustin Harville, of Bella Vista.

McDonald County deputies and Bella Vista officers arrived at the location and discovered that the owner of the property, Jay Glasgow, also had an outstanding warrant in McDonald County for theft/stealing.

Both Harville and Glasgow were taken into custody without incident, transported to and then booked into the McDonald County jail.

Harville was wanted in Taney County, Mo., and the State of Louisiana in relation to previous domestic violence charges.

Afterward, McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson commended both the Bella Vista Police Department and the McDonald County Sheriff's Office for their diligence and teamwork.

  photo  COURTESY PHOTO/Dustin Harville
  

Print Headline: Two Warrants Served At One Location

