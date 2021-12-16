State Farm Insurance To Host Gingerbread, Cookie Decorating Contests

PINEVILLE -- Sean Crider State Farm Insurance will host gingerbread and cookie decorating contests on customer appreciation day Dec. 20. Contestants will bring their gingerbread house or cookies into the office to be judged by 11 a.m.

State Farm's cookie and gingerbread decorating contests are open to contestants, ages two through 99, with applications to be submitted by Dec. 17. In both contests, contestants will be divided by age. Categories are ages 2-4, 5-7, 9-12, 13-16, 17-65, and 66 to 99. Contestants' creations will be judged on creativity, originality and overall impression.

Janice Bearbower, community liaison for Sean Crider State Farm Insurance, said the goal of the event is to encourage community activity.

"We are trying to encourage activities for the community," Bearbower said. "We thought it would be fun to have something that all ages and all genders can participate in."

Bearbower said contest winners will receive gift cards from local businesses such as Mustang Bistro, Burger Time, Stangs, and Daylight Donuts, among other local businesses. Bearbower said the event also encourages local businesses to engage further with the community, as well as highlight county businesses.

"I am trying to encourage the businesses of McDonald County," Bearbower said.

The event is free to enter, with all entries due Dec. 17. Application pages can be found on the business's Facebook page.