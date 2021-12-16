Post Power, Dowd's Treys Spark 'Stangs

Mustang Classic

PEA RIDGE, Ark. -- McDonald County used its dominance in the paint area to brush aside Pea Ridge 66-46 for third place in the Battle at the Ridge on Saturday at Blackhawk Arena.

With the Mustangs up 31-26 at halftime, coach Brandon Joines knew his team wasn't making the most of having 6-foot-10 Teddy Reedybacon and 6-6 Eli McClain patrolling in the post. So McDonald County emphasized the senior big men during the second half and coasted to the victory.

"We have to involve our post play because it's one of our biggest advantages," Joines said. "When we did that, especially in the second half, when we put a focus on the post touching the ball every possession, things opened up. Kudos to our posts for catching and squaring and then kicking if there was a double."

McClain scored eight of his 13 points after intermission, and Reedybacon netted seven of his nine points in the second half.

"They're well-coached, and they shoot the ball well and play together," Joines said of tournament host Pea Ridge. "But we knew we had a post advantage, and we just needed to take advantage of it. If Teddy and Eli can play like they did in the second half consistently, we're going to be all right."

Junior guard Cross Dowd led the Mustangs (2-2) with 20 points. Dowd sank six 3-pointers, including three from beyond the arc early as he pushed McDonald County to a 17-12 lead after the opening eight minutes.

"He is effective from the perimeter," Joines said, noting that the inside success provided good looks at the basket for Dowd down the stretch.

Senior guard Cole Martin added eight points for McDonald County.

Ready to take command, the Mustangs bolted out of the gate in the third quarter with a 17-6 run. Pierce Harmon started the surge, passing to Martin for a quick 3 and a 34-26 edge. McClain and Reedybacon then took turns lighting up the scoreboard. Martin found Reedybacon for a dunk and a 48-32 cushion at the 1:58 mark. The margin was 51-37 after three.

Dowd hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, making it 57-37. With McDonald County in complete control, Joines brought in the reserves shortly thereafter.

"We got some playing time for a little bit of our youth," Joines said. "Just that experience as we progress through the season, it's going to pay off. It's all about comfort. The more guys we get comfortable, the better it's going to end."

Jared Brewer and Colton Thurman scored 12 points each to spark the Blackhawks (3-6).

The Mustangs went 2-1 in the Battle at the Ridge, topping ESTEM 67-54 in the first round before falling to Arkadelphia 85-56 in the semifinals. Arkadelphia defeated Neosho 59-56 on Saturday to win the tournament.

"I'm proud of the effort, proud of the hustle," Joines said. "We'll try to clean some things up and be ready for our own tournament and enjoy the time at the Mustang Classic."

Fourth-seeded McDonald County is scheduled to open the eight-team event against fifth-seeded Springdale at 5 p.m. today at Mustang Arena.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Mustangs guard Cole Martin shoots during McDonald County's 66-46 win over Pea Ridge in the third-place game of the Battle at the Ridge tournament on Saturday.



Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press The Mustangs' Toby Moore watches after releasing a shot during McDonald County's 66-46 victory over Pea Ridge on Saturday.



Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Sterling Woods (right) drives to the basket against Pea Ridge on Saturday in Pea Ridge, Ark.

