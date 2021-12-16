OPINION: Small Town Life In 1940

Oh, sure there must be mistletoe and presents 'neath the brightly decorated tree. Needless to say, there should be plenty of food. And, even with those who are not particularly fond of the yuletide-themed eggnog drink, what would a Christmas be without it? The sound of Christmas songs greatly enhances the merriment, and what would the yearly celebration be without the sight of a portly bearded man dressed in a red and white suit?

Having given you the basic requirements for Christmas, there is one very important thing I purposely omitted: the gathering of friends and family. Of what importance are all the trimmings without the warmth of friendship and love that is part of the Dec. 25th event? It is with that thought in mind, along with my affection for the years and events long since gone away, that I tell you what was going on in late December 1940 in McDonald County, Mo.

These accounts of life in McDonald County were taken from the Pineville Democrat Newspaper. I considered paraphrasing the articles, changing the words to better suit our time, but I thought that would most certainly change the flavor of the stories and how life was seen more than eighty years ago. Therefore, I have submitted these excerpts from the now-defunct newspaper verbatim and as famous newsman Walter Cronkite used to say, "And that's the way it is."

"Mrs. Floyd Fine and son visited at the home of her parents last week."

"The men's quartet from Pleasant Grove community sang two songs at the revival service Monday night. They were greatly appreciated by all and the quartet was invited to come back and help out in the special singing any time they could come."

"Mrs. Saunders and two children of California visited Mrs. Mitchell, attended Sunday school and church here Sunday."

"Mr. and Mrs. E.S. Culp and family and Mrs. W.C. Culp visited Mrs. Omer Gerster of Stella Sunday. Mrs. Gerster is home following an operation at Mt. Carmel Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas."

"Our Splitlog Sunday school attendance was 71. Reverend Hathaway, the evangelist at the Nazarene church, is preaching some very interesting and instructive sermons to a well-filled house. Services are to continue each night this week and over Sunday."

"Mr. and Mrs. T.E. McPhail spent Sunday afternoon in the E.D. McPhail home near Purdy. Their son Maurice, who had spent the past week there returned home with them."

"Joe Lee Carnell arrived home on Tuesday following the dismissal of students at the military academy at Claremore, Oklahoma, until January 25th. The shut-down was due to a mild epidemic of the flu there."

"Aunt Belle Houston was a weekend guest at the Carl Campbell home."

"Mrs. Ruby Black and family of Washburn were visiting the former's father, J. Rogers, the first of the week."

"Mrs. Nora Berryhill, who has been in Florida for several months, returned home a few days ago."

"Mr. and Mrs. Harold Keeler and Gary went to McNatt last Sunday to visit the former's sister."

"P.J. Harvey is ill and is taking treatments from Doctor Palmer near Washburn."

"Mr. and Mrs. Elmo Carlin are visiting Mrs. Carlin's mother, Mrs. Hackney. They recently returned from California."

"Mr. and Mrs. Joe Williams and son of Newtonia visited Mr. and Mrs. V.Y. Christian Sunday."

"Mr. and Mrs. Paul Murphy of Stella visited Sunday afternoon with Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Murphy."

"Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Walker and son Bailey of Springfield visited in the E.S. Culp home Monday and attended the funeral of Jim Kimbrough, which was held at the Church of Christ Monday afternoon."

"Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Bunch of Independence, Kansas, are the proud parents of a baby boy born December 7th who has been named Thomas Martin. Mr. and Mrs. Bunch are former residents of Pineville; Mrs. Bunch being the former Miss Nell Sweet."

"Mrs. Betty Smith spent the weekend in Monett where she visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl H. Smith. She was also accompanied by Mrs. Melvin Peck, who visited her sister, Mrs. Arthur Lassiter."

"A niece of Mr. and Mrs. Bayes visited them last week, returning to her Carthage home Sunday."

"Otis Clanton went to Joplin Tuesday on business."

"Chester Feasel and family moved to Richmond, Kansas, last week on account of his father being in such poor health."

"Mr. and Mrs. Bill Thompson have moved into some rooms at the Bert Bechhold home."

"Misses Della Anding and Edna Overby were shopping in Neosho one day last week."

"Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Sears have moved into the Rant Shadwick farm."

"Frank Bangs returned last Friday from a short visit in Picher with his daughter, Mrs. J.A. Larance and family."

"Mr. and Mrs. Arther Ellis and daughter Imogene and Mr. Ellis' mother visited at Pierce City Sunday with Lee Ellis, a brother of Arther."

"Alton Carnell purchased a new car this week from the Coonrod Garage here."

"Mrs. T.E. Sutherland, who has been ill this past nine weeks, is about the same."

"Mrs. Ethel Vaughn and Miss Violet Crowder attended the quarterly conference at the Methodist church in Pineville Sunday afternoon."

"Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Allison and children, and Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Shearer went to Kansas City Sunday to visit Jack Allison, who is a surgical patient in the St. Lukes Hospital. Jack underwent a major bone operation Wednesday and is slowly improving."

"Mrs. Floyd Arthur is helping to nurse her sister, Mrs. Pete Gilbert at White Rock, who is ill with heart trouble."

"Vera Keller, teacher at Eagle School, spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Keller."

"Reverend and Mrs. Lyle West and children and Mrs. Joe Barclay and daughters were Sunday dinner guests of Mrs. R.M. Kaufman and family."

"Mr. and Mrs. Howard Woolard were overnight guests of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Cook and family Saturday night."

"Miss Wanda Fay Daugherty was a luncheon guest of Miss Ruth Carter Sunday."

"Mr. and Mrs. Cleo Wylie, Mr. and Mrs. Claud Cook and Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Allison attended the show in Anderson Sunday night."

"Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Price attended the show in Anderson Saturday night."

In 1940, the county of McDonald was home to folks who lived a simple life. The beautiful Ozark hills provided the perfect setting for grass-covered pastures interrupted only by barns and the occasional farmhouse. The small-town Main street sidewalks were places where people stopped and talked to friends.

The month of December was a time when paper bells and strands of ribbon dangled from street lights, and onlookers cheered as the high school marching band passed during the much anticipated Christmas parade. It seemed as though folks knew everyone and greeted each other cordially saying, "Merry Christmas." Nobody was called, "stranger."

Why did I select the year 1940 for this story you might ask. Well, there was no specific reason, but then, why not 1940?

