Noel Makes Progress On Various Improvements

NOEL -- A Noel property tax issue will not make the April ballot, but city officials continue to hammer out the anticipated revenue should voters approve the measure at some point.

Noel Mayor Terry Lance told city council members on Tuesday night that he is still working through the math to determine how much revenue the city could bring in. Lance has determined the number of properties and said he will have more information at the next council meeting.

Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping said the issue will not go before voters in April. "We have to have the public hearings, and there's not enough time between now and April to do that," Hopping said.

Lance said he would rather the city do all its homework and make sure the public is well-educated on the issue.

"Once we get the figures and people see what it can do for the city, it will have a good chance of passing," Lance said. "It's something we need, for sure."

Though city officials cannot legally earmark the anticipated funds for certain items, officials can speak about plans, he said.

The council also discussed liability issues and possibly obtaining insurance for city events that are held on the grassy area near Arvest Bank, or the Arvest Bank parking lot. To do so would cost the city approximately $167 per event, which might mean charging vendors a nominal fee to offset that amount, Hopping said.

Vendors at city events traditionally have not been charged a fee.

"We do know there's interest anyway," Lance said. "Those folks are likely used to paying much larger fees at similar community events," he said.

In new business, the council set a meeting for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 to amend the budget for 2021. Council members will have the year's budget numbers by then and adjustments will be made. Hopping will then read the entire ordinance for adopting the 2022 budget and council members are expected to approve it. At the meeting Tuesday night, Lewis Davis made the motion to approve the budget, which was then seconded by William Rose.

During departmental reports, new street superintendent Don Rutherford said he's trying to get the city prepared for winter.

The skid steer is operational, but work needs to be done on the one-ton truck so he can spread salt and plow roads this winter.

The estimate for repairing the truck is more than $1,000, which the council approved.

Rutherford said he has received two pallets of salt, which he will mix with sand for better traction, he said.

The backhoe needs some work, and getting the roads back into shape will take him some time, he said.

Having the equipment ready will prepare the city for winter and making progress on the roads, he said.

Marshal Randy Wilson said deputies made 24 arrests in November, while taking in 119 case numbers and 385 calls. To date, the Marshal's Office has recorded 1,664 case numbers for the year.

Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said the Freeman Ambulance service is experiencing staffing issues. After 8 p.m., only one ambulance is available to cover the entire county, he said. A recent pregnancy call was handled by an ambulance that came from Bella Vista, Ark.

The fire station continues to be shorthanded but has added a couple of new men. The average volunteer staff numbers about 10. He expects the staff will pick up more hours with the current ambulance shortage.

In other business:

• Barrett was appointed the city's new emergency management director.

• Building inspector Brent Beauford said a home under construction at 509 Hickory Street didn't meet code. He asked construction to cease. In speaking with the help of an interpreter, the owner said he is creating two living spaces. However, council member Lewis Davis said the house is supposed to be a single-family dwelling. Lance said he will try to meet with Beauford to find out more failed inspection information and then will meet with the homeowner.