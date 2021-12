RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School band played "Frosty the Snowman" in the Noel Christmas parade on Saturday.

Students from Noel Elementary School appeared in the Noel Christmas parade on Saturday. RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS This "Jingle Bell Rock" float appeared in the Noel Christmas parade on Saturday.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Opaa, the McDonald County School District's food service company, entered a Charlie Brown-themed float in the Noel Christmas parade on Saturday.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A nativity-themed float with local children appeared in the Noel Christmas parade on Saturday.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Noel Housing Authority entered this carousel float in the Noel Christmas parade on Saturday.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Students from Noel Elementary School appeared in the Noel Christmas parade on Saturday.



Print Headline: Noel Celebrates Holidays With Parade

