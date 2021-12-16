Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Mustangs Finish 10th In Final State Poll

by Al Gaspeny / SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS | December 16, 2021 at 8:33 a.m.

McDonald County added an exclamation point to the finest football season in school history by being ranked 10th in the final Class 4 state poll.

The rankings were compiled by a 10-member panel of Missouri sportswriters and broadcasters. The Mustangs, who finished 10-2 and advanced to the District 6 championship game, had never been ranked in a state poll before this season.

Players honored

Eight Mustangs, seven seniors and one junior, made the Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District team.

The honorees were Cross Dowd (defensive back), Junior Eliam (offensive line), Garrett Gricks (defensive line), Logan Harriman (tight end), Jude Horrocks (linebacker), Levi Malone (wide receiver), Cole Martin (quarterback) and Jared Mora (linebacker). Dowd is the lone junior.

Print Headline: Mustangs Finish 10th In Final State Poll

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

New era on gridiron begins for Bucks, Dragons, Trojans
by Jason Avery
Quintet of Strong standouts earn All-State honors
by Jason Avery
REO Speedwagon to perform at MAD
by Special to the News-Times
Local gridiron standouts earn All-State honors
by Tony Burns
El Dorado staying in 6A East
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT