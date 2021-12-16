Mustangs Finish 10th In Final State Poll

McDonald County added an exclamation point to the finest football season in school history by being ranked 10th in the final Class 4 state poll.

The rankings were compiled by a 10-member panel of Missouri sportswriters and broadcasters. The Mustangs, who finished 10-2 and advanced to the District 6 championship game, had never been ranked in a state poll before this season.

Players honored

Eight Mustangs, seven seniors and one junior, made the Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District team.

The honorees were Cross Dowd (defensive back), Junior Eliam (offensive line), Garrett Gricks (defensive line), Logan Harriman (tight end), Jude Horrocks (linebacker), Levi Malone (wide receiver), Cole Martin (quarterback) and Jared Mora (linebacker). Dowd is the lone junior.