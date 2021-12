Murphy, Ortiz Go 5-0 At Carl Junction

McDonald County wrestlers went 1-4 in team results in the Carl Junction Duals Tournament on Saturday.

The Mustangs defeated Webb City (48-34) and fell to Frontenac (39-36), Seneca (42-33), Carl Junction (48-36) and Nixa (52-26).

Individually, Samuel Murphy went 5-0 in the 220-pound weight class, and Blaine Ortiz was 5-0 at 132 to lead McDonald County. Michael Owens went 2-0 at 120. Other Mustangs with winning records were Levi Smith (4-1, 152), Jose Mendoza Garcia (3-2, 113) and Juan Morales (3-2, 182).

Results roundup

Reeds Spring 45, McDonald County 27 (Boys)

Winners

Michael Owens (120), Yeison Lopez-Duenas (132), Ayden Ball (138), Braden Thomas (160), Juan Morales (182).

McDonald County 12, Hillcrest 12 (Girls)

Winners

Teryn Torrez (141), Gisel Aragon (174).

McDonald County 12, Reeds Spring 12 (Girls)

Winners

Teryn Torrez (141), Kadence Akins (235).

Hillcrest 60, McDonald County 24 (Boys)

Winners

Jose Mendoza Garcia (113), Ayden Ball (138), Alex Bogart (195).

McDonald County 54, Aurora 24 (Junior Varsity)

Winners

Jose Mendoza Garcia (113), Michael Owens (120), Kayden Most (126), Dominic Cervantes (132), Cross Spencer (145), Brady Bogart (152), John Clemons (160), Gunner Cook (170), Huxley Wardlaw (182).

McDonald County 18, Diamond 12 (Girls)

Winners

Cassandra Buzzard (120), Teryn Torrez (141), Kadence Akins (235).