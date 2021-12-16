McDonald County Press Obituaries For Dec. 15, 2021

Donald Wayne Baker

June 15, 1940

Dec. 1, 2021

Donald Wayne Baker, 81 of Joplin, Mo., died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family, from a long-term illness.

He was born June 15, 1940, in Pitcher, Okla., to Walter William Baker and Alta Elizabeth Smith. The majority of his life was spent in Joplin. He married Janice M. Baker. He entered the Navy in 1957 and retired after 20 years of service in 1977 as an E6 first class petty officer. After retiring, he started a career with Sears Home Improvement for 20 years as a branch manager in charge of productions. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; brothers, Floyd McKibben, Joe, Charlie, Cecil; his sisters, Elsy Crosby, Loville Eby, Violet Piper.

He is survived by his three children, Robin Schmoranz (Rod) of Lamar, Jeff Baker (Rose) of Joplin, Jared Baker (Mary) Cleveland, Ga.; and four grandchildren.

A memorial visitation and Military Honors will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Blendville Christian Church, Joplin, Mo., with Pastor Troy Nelson officiating.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Homes in Anderson, Mo.

Evelyn Galewski

March 23, 1943

Dec. 1, 2021

Evelyn Galewski, 78, of Pineville, Mo., died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her residence.

She was born March 23, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., to Leonard Rippley and Mabel Holley. She was a beautician. She also enjoyed ceramic painting, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, and raised Airedale Terriers. She loved chickens and goats.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Galewski; and stepdad, Stanley Maravelias.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Bailey (Joseph) of Pineville; daughter-in-law, Delora Bailey; and a brother, Stanley Maravelias Jr. (Donna) of Richmond, Ill.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, with Pastor Jamey Cope officiating.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Julie Ann Klenc

July 1, 1960

Dec. 11, 2021

Julie Ann Klenc, 61, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., from complications of covid-19.

She was born July 1, 1960, in Omaha, Neb., to Alvin and Virginia (Hinkel) Milligan. At the age of 16, she moved with her family to Northwest Arkansas. For 18 years, she was employed by Walmart in Rogers. Prior to her Walmart career, she worked as a nurse's aide. She enjoyed crocheting and craft projects and was of the Pentecostal faith. On April 12, 2014, she married Richard "Slim" Klenc.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; three children, Keith Hankins of Springdale, Russell Hankins of Rogers, Skye Masa of Springdale; nine grandchildren; her parents, Alvin and Virginia Milligan of Centerton; three sisters, Laurie Wallingford of Kansas, Okla., Peggy Killebrew of Rogers, Pam Reese of Watts, Okla.; and two brothers, Ed Milligan of Papillion, Neb.; Jim Milligan of Centerton.

Graveside services are at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

George Raymond Scearce

Aug. 25, 1929

Dec. 6, 2021

George Raymond Scearce, 92, of Littleton, Colo., formerly of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

He was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Butler, Mo., to Bennie Oliver and Stella Alice (McGuire) Scearce. His formative years were spent in Butler and Tulsa, Okla. He enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. On Aug. 23, 1959, he married Frances Naydene Adams. He retired from Sunbeam in Neosho, Mo., as a supervisor, in the early 1990s. After his wife's death, he moved to Littleton to reside with his daughter. There, he attended the Ken Caryl Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances Scearce (Feb. 15, 2017); and three siblings, Richard Scearce, Doris Trosper, Violet Bolie.

He is survived by his daughter, Mashelle Hollandsworth of Littleton; a granddaughter; and a sister, Christine Barlow of Amarillo, Texas.

A private graveside service will be held at the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Evelyn Galewski

