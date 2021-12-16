MC4Kids Assistance Program Meeting Held December 10

PINEVILLE -- MC4Kids, a student assistance program, had a meeting on Dec. 10 at the Pineville Community Center for school leaders to discuss program plans for the rest of the year.

At the meeting, attendees reviewed previous minutes and evaluated monthly donations and expenditures, noting a $25 monthly donation from a local family. Meeting attendees also discussed the district's food pantries and BackSnack program.

Each school representative was granted $2,000 for the remainder of the school year to be spent on non-perishable foods for the BackSnack program and food pantries. Leslie Kasischke, MC4Kids president, said donations made to the program can be given in the form of checks, cash, or gift cards for anyone interested in assisting low-income students in conjunction with the program.

In addition to food replenishment, meeting attendees noted families in need may be nominated for additional assistance, such as free vision screenings, for which the program currently has vouchers.

Any individuals or organizations that would like to volunteer or donate to the program can contact Leslie Kasischke at Anderson Elementary School for more information.