MC Republican Club Hosts Holiday Dinner, Cookson Hills Fundraiser

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Republican Club hosted its final dinner of the year, its annual holiday dinner, Dec. 9, at the Pineville Community Center.

Many dinner attendees supported Pineville Christian Church's missions fund for Cookson Hills as well as heard from Seventh Congressional District candidates. Candidates that presented their platforms at the dinner included Eric Burlison, Mike Moon and Jay Wasson.

McDonald County Republican Club members voted on 2022 leadership, with Erin Willis resigning as president of the club. Bryan Hall was nominated as club president for 2022, Anna Watson will remain vice president, Tanya Lewis will remain secretary, and Suzanne Stokes will remain treasurer.

At the dinner, Pineville Christian Church sold dinners and hosted a silent auction to raise money for Cookson Hills. Kenny and Kathy Underwood prepared a dinner consisting of ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot rolls, cranberry sauce, green beans and stuffing. Assisting the Underwoods in cooking and serving were members of Pineville Christian Church, who donated a wide range of desserts for the event. The recommended donation for the dinner was $10, with all proceeds going to Cookson Hills, a Christian home for at-risk children that offers homing, schooling and therapy. A total of $3,800 was raised for Cookson Hills at the event.

Linda Dyki, a member of Pineville Christian Church, assisted in the kitchen during the dinner, serving the ham. Dyki said she enjoys volunteering for community events and helping with church missions.

"I like to help when somebody's needing help," Dyki said. "I like to participate with the church; I felt like, being part of the Christian Church, I needed to be there to help."

In addition to Dyki serving food to event attendees, she baked bread for the silent auction. Various community members and church members brought donations for the auction, assisting in the church's goal.

At the meeting, attendees heard from Ron Riley, the executive director of Cookson Hills. Riley shared a story about a family consisting of three children that are currently living at Cookson Hills, all of which were homeless at one point. Riley said for Thanksgiving one of the boys crafted a hand turkey in class, with each finger spelling out what he's grateful for.

"The thumb of his turkey expressed he was thankful for Ketchup," Riley said, laughing. "The index finger said family, the middle finger said food, the ring finger said a roof. And the pinky said Mrs. Riley [the boy's teacher and Riley's wife]."

Riley tearfully expressed his gratitude for the donation, stating that providing things such as food, a roof, and love are priorities of Cookson Hills. Riley said, so far, 47 children have been served at Cookson Hills this year, with the goal of serving 60 children by the end of the year.

Erin Willis, club president, said the dinner had a "very large turnout" and showed great response from the community.

"The unique part of that meeting was our three speakers running for office at the state level," Willis said. "I felt like it was a bigger meeting," Willis said, describing the number of people supporting the mission and listening to the candidates.

Willis said as she concluded her final meeting as president, she looks back on her time serving the McDonald County Republican Club with a grateful heart.

"It was a great meeting to end with," Willis said.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Pineville Christian Church volunteers serving food at the Republican Club holiday dinner. All dinner and silent auction proceeds went to Cookson Hills.

