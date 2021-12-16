Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Myrtis J. Patterson vs. James D. Patterson. Dissolution.

Rozella I. McKinney vs. Douglas H. McKinney. Dissolution.

Malee R. Pearson vs. Gary L. Pearson. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sarah E. Fichtner. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Serenity L. Brown. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dequanta S. Moore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Citibank vs. Connie E. Willman. Suit on account.

DNF Associates, LLC vs. Mark Horton. Breach of contract.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. John Wakeley. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC vs. Ronnie G. Olive et al. Breach of contract.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Annette Lay et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Thom Abin. Suit on account.

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Robin L. Bartly. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Carl G. Bishop. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Kellie N. Winchester. Theft/stealing.

Misty D. Harris. Caused or knowingly permitted child or ward under age 16 to drive motor vehicle and failure to register motor vehicle.

Sarah E. Fichtner. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Serenity L. Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Roberto R. Mazariegos Miranda. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Courtney A. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dequanta S. Moore. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Jacob R. Parsons. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Donald A. Partain. Exceeded posted speed limit, failed to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. residents and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Misty Holthues. Theft/stealing.

Seth Gunn. Theft/stealing.

Garrett L. Musgrave. Exceeded posted speed limit, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Alexis J. Hembrough. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Glen Edward Moore. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Victor Ramirez Jr. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driving while revoked/suspended and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Tanner Graham Mann. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

Colton J. Skeens. Statutory rape and statutory sodomy.

Terry Nathaniel Abernathy. Tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.