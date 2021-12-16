Cold Shooting Sinks Lady Mustangs

Cold-shooting McDonald County never found a comfort level on offense during its 50-25 loss to Alma in the second round of the Lady Mustang Classic on Tuesday night at Mustang Arena.

McDonald County went 4 of 15 from the floor in the first half and trailed 16-4 after one quarter and 27-9 at intermission. The inability to hit buckets, combined with turnovers, dashed any hopes of overcoming the slow start and launching a second-half comeback.

"It's rough," Lady Mustangs coach Sean Crane said. "But we're a young team that's trying to grow. Obviously, we've got to score. When you play a team like that, you can't miss layups. Defense was better. We handled the pressure a lot better, too. We had opportunities to keep it close early. You just can't miss layups and expect to win."

Crane saw similar offensive woes from last season's squad. That group bounced back to take the district championship.

"Last year, which turned out to be a great year for us, we struggled scoring early and figured that out," Crane said. "We're going to grow and get better."

Junior forward Samara Smith scored 16 points to lead McDonald County (1-8), which faced Webb City in the seventh-place game Wednesday.

"Samara's playing really well offensively," Crane said. "Now we've got to keep building. We've got to keep putting pieces around people."

Youth is a key factor for the Lady Mustangs, who have eight sophomores on their 15-player roster.

"We have a very strong sophomore class," Crane said. "I believe seven of them appeared in the game tonight. That's a lot to play at the level we're playing."

McDonald County's lone senior, forward Addy Leach, picked up her third foul in the second quarter and spent time on the bench as the Lady Airedales (7-4) continued to pull away.

Alma featured a balanced attack. Lydia Mann scored 10, and Presli Taylor and Jordan Gramlich added nine points each.

Sophomore forward Jacie Frencken provided a late spark for the Lady Mustangs with two quick baskets.

Perhaps the losses and tough lessons thus far will pay dividends for McDonald County.

"The thing is, we're having a lot of learning experiences," Crane said. "Our record is obviously not what we want. We've got to have some success with our learning experiences. It's hard to keep learning, after a while, if you never get thrown a bone. But I think if we keep doing what we're supposed to, those things are going to come."

The Lady Mustangs lost 58-37 to Fort Smith Southside on Monday in the opening round.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Jacie Frencken (holding the basketball) watches as the referee signals for a jump ball after Frencken and an Alma player fought for possession during Tuesday's game. Lady Mustangs Samara Smith (33) and Nevaeh Dodson listen to the call.

