Change Order Approved For Police Department Remodel

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Police Chief Bud Gow approached the Southwest City Board of Alderman on Tuesday to request a change order for the ongoing remodel of the police department.

He said that, after removing the old wall from the bathroom, more damage was found than estimated. In addition to excessive damage from a roof leak, notable termite damage was discovered in the existing studs.

The contractor has requested a change order to apply a dry-lock seal, a moisture barrier and replace the termite-ridden studs. This increases the original bid by $500 in materials and $500 in labor.

City Clerk Krystal Austen presented the council with photos of the damage.

The council voted to approve the change order in the amount of $1,000.

Clerk Austen went on to inquire about opening a new checking account for the fire department that is earmarked for equipment purchases. She believes that it would create confidence in donors that their donations are being used as designated and not co-mingled with the General Fund.

The council voted to open a new checking account for Fire Department Safety Equipment at Cornerstone Bank.

Departmental Reports

In the absence of Shane Clark, Fire Department and Public Works reports were not provided.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued 18 tickets, responded to two motor vehicle accidents, assisted with two lock-outs, provided assistance to neighboring agencies four times, and received 139 calls for service in November.

Clerk Austen reported that the city is in need of a new Christmas Light Contest judge as Alderman Shain Scott has recused himself due to his wife's interest in competing.

Clerk Austen updated the council on the upcoming transition to new accounting software through Thoroughbred.

In other business, the council:

• Heard from Ollis/Akers/Arney regarding health, property and casualty insurance for the city in the coming year. After reviewing 12 bids, the council voted to accept a bid from Corner Stone Insurance Agency;

• Heard from Anderson Engineering about the progress of the water project;

• Paid bills in the amount of $30,268.78.