This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov 16

Austin James Bond, 32, Neosho, probation violation

Dillon O. Burton, 24, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Brandon German, 33, Rogers, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

Justin Lee Mulkey, 32, Rocky Comfort, assault

Dawn Renee Wynn, 47, Anderson, murder and armed criminal action

Wilber Lafayette Yaws, 45, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Nov. 17

Minta Tyann Collins, 34, Springfield, non-support

James Grant Icenogle, 35, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Marc Edward Lemeur, 61, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register motor vehicle

Joel Jacob Medrano, 32, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit

Vincent Dequane Peterson, 19, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Nov. 18

Jesse Nathaniel Bumstead, 28, Fort Smith, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Nov. 19

John Paschael Luttrell, 55, Lanagan, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Nov. 20

Joshua Wayne Pease, 30, Anderson, passing bad check and defective equipment

Richard Harold Reece II, 39, no address given, theft/stealing

Shawn Allen Rodarmel, 54, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Nov. 21

Jaron K. Dillard, 32, Pittsburg, Kan., possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Nomat Langidrik, 40, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Dequanta S. Moore, 24, Pickerington, Ohio, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop

Jimmy B. Seymour, 40, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive

Cody Dwayne Warren, 31, Goodman, property damage

Nov. 22

Terry Nathaniel Abernathy, 44, Verona, Mo., tampering with motor vehicle

Nov. 23

Michael Lee Brown, 33, Neosho, assault and unlawful use of weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method

Tyrel Don Leach, 40, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Trey James Millikin, 22, Stella, theft/stealing

Nov. 25

Jerry Paul Girdner Jr., 48, Goodman, failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates

Jade Preston Neal, 51, Sulphur Springs, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Sasha Page Shaver, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., receiving stolen property

Nov. 26

Angela Marie Waters, 62, Pineville, animal abuse

Nov. 27

Maggie Nicole Irby, 24, Miami, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt