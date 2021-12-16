This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov 16
Austin James Bond, 32, Neosho, probation violation
Dillon O. Burton, 24, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Brandon German, 33, Rogers, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit
Justin Lee Mulkey, 32, Rocky Comfort, assault
Dawn Renee Wynn, 47, Anderson, murder and armed criminal action
Wilber Lafayette Yaws, 45, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Nov. 17
Minta Tyann Collins, 34, Springfield, non-support
James Grant Icenogle, 35, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Marc Edward Lemeur, 61, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register motor vehicle
Joel Jacob Medrano, 32, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit
Vincent Dequane Peterson, 19, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Nov. 18
Jesse Nathaniel Bumstead, 28, Fort Smith, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Nov. 19
John Paschael Luttrell, 55, Lanagan, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Nov. 20
Joshua Wayne Pease, 30, Anderson, passing bad check and defective equipment
Richard Harold Reece II, 39, no address given, theft/stealing
Shawn Allen Rodarmel, 54, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Nov. 21
Jaron K. Dillard, 32, Pittsburg, Kan., possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Nomat Langidrik, 40, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Dequanta S. Moore, 24, Pickerington, Ohio, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop
Jimmy B. Seymour, 40, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive
Cody Dwayne Warren, 31, Goodman, property damage
Nov. 22
Terry Nathaniel Abernathy, 44, Verona, Mo., tampering with motor vehicle
Nov. 23
Michael Lee Brown, 33, Neosho, assault and unlawful use of weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method
Tyrel Don Leach, 40, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Trey James Millikin, 22, Stella, theft/stealing
Nov. 25
Jerry Paul Girdner Jr., 48, Goodman, failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates
Jade Preston Neal, 51, Sulphur Springs, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Sasha Page Shaver, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., receiving stolen property
Nov. 26
Angela Marie Waters, 62, Pineville, animal abuse
Nov. 27
Maggie Nicole Irby, 24, Miami, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt