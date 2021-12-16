Board Approves Bond Issue Election

The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting Dec. 9, voted to move forward with a $21.5 million bond issue election. If approved, the bond issue will support storm shelters at six schools and will not include a tax increase.

The measure will be listed on the ballot as Proposition KIDS (Keep Improving District Schools), and the election will be on April 5. The storm shelters would also have supplementary uses, as the existing ones in the district do. They would be located at Anderson Elementary as a gymnasium with additional technology office spaces, Anderson Middle School as a classroom and weight room, Noel Elementary as a gymnasium, Rocky Comfort Elementary as a health clinic/daycare, White Rock Elementary as a gymnasium and additional classrooms, and Pineville Primary School as a multipurpose room with additional special services office space.

Other projects are included in the proposition as well, including: renovate the Pineville Elementary nurse's office and main office space; complete classroom and restroom additions at Southwest City Elementary; pave parking lots at the high school, Anderson Elementary, Pineville Elementary Southwest City Elementary White Rock Elementary and Mustang Academy. The language in the proposition also states that, to the extent funds are available, other repairs and improvements will be completed.

Also, in a split decision during a work session before the meeting, the board chose a construction company to build the six storm shelters. The decision was between Schneider Electric (which recently completed the awnings at the high school and other projects around the district, including new HVACs and rooftops) and Veregy, formerly CTS, which has a longstanding relationship with the district.

The board approved Veregy, with board members Dennis Bergen, Josh Banta, Andy McClain and Frank Woods voting yes and members Chris Smith, Bobby Parish and John Carlin voting no.

During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Joy Hardridge told the board that, due to a directive from the state attorney general, the school district had made changes to its covid-19 protocols. The attorney general said schools cannot make mask mandates and cannot quarantine close contacts of covid-19 positive students.

She said mental health problems from not attending school have been a problem.

She said a person who is positive for covid-19 is still required to be out of school for 10 days. They must be fever-free or symptom-free for 24 hours without the help of medications before they may return. Athletes are required by the Missouri State High School Athletic Association to have a doctor's note after being positive before they can participate again, she said.

If parents or students are concerned, they may talk to the school nurse about whether they were a contact.

The state attorney general's decision does not affect the mask mandate on buses, as that is a federal transportation mandate, she said.

In other business, the board:

Approved a memorandum of understanding for a three-year grant for $75,000 that would provide funding for a fourth counselor at the high school who would be a college and career advisor.

Gave Director of Operations Will Gordon permission to seek bids for a new bus, upon being accepted for a VW grant for $22,500.

Approved a stipend to staff for offering school improvement suggestions in the amount of $600 for full-time staff and $300 for part-time staff.



