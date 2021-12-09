Young Lady Mustangs Seek To Reach Potential

McDonald County girls basketball coach Sean Crane sees potential. It's just a matter of putting it together.

"We are returning a lot of talent of all ages, with a lot of development needed for us to be successful," Crane said.

The Lady Mustangs went 13-15 last sesson, finished second in the conference and took home the district championship trophy. Three starters return, but some younger players must also take on important roles this time around for McDonald County to enjoy the same success.

"We're coming off a great year last year, graduated some very key pieces," Crane said after Monday's 49-41 victory over East Newton at Mustang Arena. "We've shown our age [youth] a lot early. We've had flashes in every game."

Five-foot-11 Addy Leach, 6-0 junior Samara Smith and sophomore guard Carlee Cooper are the returning starters who lead the way. Leach, a force inside, is the squad's lone senior.

Reagan Myrick, Megan Elwood, Lexi Abbott and Analisa Ramirez are juniors Crane is counting on.

Sophomores who can make an impact include Anna Clarkson, KateLynn Townsend, Nevaeh Dodson, Jacie Frencken, Natalie Gillming and Corina Holland.

The Lady Mustangs will focus on shutting down opponents.

"Defense is going to be a strength of ours as it is something we tend to pride ourselves on," Crane said.

What's another key to the season?

"Getting better each day as we have a lot of young, talented players," Crane said. "Building throughout the year and continuing to develop young talent."

The Big 8 Conference race looks competitive, Crane said, with Nevada and Seneca among possible contenders.