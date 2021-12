MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS For the first time, a Winterfest Parade float could do just that! Arrowhead Boat Sales of Grove, Okla. entered a boat adorned with Christmas lights and holiday cheer.

The annual Winterfest Parade was held last week. Following are parade photos: MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Opaa!'s Charlie Brown Christmas float featured the whole gang, including Snoopy and Woodstock.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Grinch motored the McDonald County SRO vehicle down Main Street, spreading Christmas candy and a little bit of cheer, accompanied by Tracy Owen during the Winterfest Parade last week.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One illuminated, tinseled horseback rider made time to engage with parade-goers of all ages during Winterfest festivities.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County Mountain Biking Club took Main Street by storm with two-wheeled tricks and tricked out rides.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mayor Rusty Wilson took to an Anderson Fire Department engine to smile, wave and spread good spirits.



Print Headline: Winterfest Parade Held Last Week

