State-seasoned Wrestlers Lead Mustangs

Having four returning state qualifiers gives McDonald County wrestling a foundation to build on this season.

Junior Blaine Ortiz, junior Levi Smith, sophomore Samuel Murphy and sophomore Jayce Hitt all competed in the Class 3 state tournament last year, with Ortiz finishing second and Murphy taking fourth. Ortiz was the district, sectional and Big 8 Conference champion.

It's early in the campaign, but that experience was on display at the Jay Duals last Friday and Saturday. The Mustangs went 5-3 in team matches. Murphy, in the 220-285 class, finished first and was named the tournament's outstanding upper-weight wrestler.

"Samuel Murphy had a great tournament," McDonald County coach Josh Factor said. "Not only did he go 9-0, [he] was willing to bump up and wrestle in the heavyweight class for the majority of the time. [That] just shows what kind of sacrifice he's willing to make for our team. To be named outstanding upper-weight wrestler of the tournament is a reflection on his performance and tribute to the team."

Murphy wasn't the only Mustang in the spotlight. Ortiz (6-1 record; 132-138 class), Smith (6-1; 152-160) and Alex Bogart (7-1; 195) all finished second in their divisions.

"I felt pretty good with the overall performance of our team at the Jay Duals, but we have to get better at creating angles and maintaining position," Factor said.

Sophomore Michael Owens (113-120), sophomore Ayden Ball (132), sophomore Jose Mendoza (113), junior Cross Spencer (145-152), junior Colter Vick (170), sophomore Alexis Molina-Cruz (160) and junior Juan Morales (182) are returning starters who are ready to shine. Mendoza (7-2) and Spencer (7-2) took third-place honors at Jay.

Two freshmen, Bogart and Malosi Sosef (195), seek to make a splash. Sosef finished third at the 2021 youth state tournament. Aside from his success at Jay, Bogart is a two-time youth state qualifier.

What's the key to making the most of the squad's talent?

"We have to raise expectations and start competing more in the practice room when it comes to our intensity level," Factor said. "We just need our guys to prepare better when it comes to competing at a higher level."

Factor points to the KC Stampede tournament on Dec. 17-18 as an important spot on the schedule and "a great test to see what our team is capable of when February arrives."

Having the numbers to compete across the board is a concern.

"We struggle to fill all 14 weight classes," Factor said. "In order to compete for a district or state team trophy on the boys side, we will need at least seven wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament, and we will need to bring home at least five medals from the state tournament as opposed to the two we earned last season."

In the Big 8 race, Factor sees Seneca, Monett and Marshfield as foes the Mustangs are chasing.

"We will need more of our guys to step up to contend for a conference trophy," Factor said.

He said Neosho, the Class 3 state runner-up, is the team to beat in the district.