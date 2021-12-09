RELIGION: Your Past Doesn't Have To Control Your Future

Our sanctuary was beautifully decorated for the Christmas season as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation. Special prayers were requested for June and Clyde, Susan, the Potarf family, Barbara Cory and Wilder. Janet shared a praise. We will take a group picture of the congregation next Sunday for cards.

"Commissioned," a study of Ezekiel 3:8-21, was the adult Sunday school lesson taught by Terry Lett. "God calls people to consistently proclaim His truth." The Bible tells us that Jesus Christ has commanded the preaching of the gospel to all nations. God expects believers to share the gospel with all they encounter and will provide believers with their needs to deliver His message.

Janet Chaney shared information about the Lottie Moon Christmas offering for December and the week of prayer. Linda Abercrombie read Psalm 74:16 and shared a devotional, "Plunging into the Darkness." "The sun beats us to the horizon and darkness sets in, but the sun will rise. We must go through winter to get to summer. God will get us through the darkness and show us the light."

Congregational hymns included "The Glory-land Way," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory as the piano. Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Rick Lett served as ushers.

As Pastor Mark Hall began God's message, he read Hebrews 11:30-31 and referred to Joshua 2 and asked, "If faith is the substance of all believed, what would a picture of faith look like?" He told us that Hebrews talks about the heroes of faith and referred to it as the 'Hall of Faith.' "For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also."

Sunday's message focused on the story of Rahab the harlot, her faith and how she was praised for her faith. "God wanted us to know what she was and how a bad past was turned into a good future. God made her a hero because of her faith. You know what faith looks like by looking at Rahab."

Brother Mark referred to Joshua 2 and the story of Rahab hiding the Israelite spies and helping them escape. She knew the Lord is the father of the earth and showed them kindness. Brother Mark talked about five things that displayed Rahab's faith. First, she displayed her profession of faith. In Matthew 10:32, Jesus says, "Therefore whoever confessed Me before men, him I will also confess before My Father who is in heaven."

Second, Rahab showed us the power of faith. In Mark 11:24, Jesus says, "Therefore I say to you, whatever things you ask when you pray, believe that you receive them and you will have them."

Third, Rahab showed us the purpose of faith. Ephesians 2:5-8 tells us we are saved by grace through faith. Brother Mark told us that grace gives us the gift of God. "Faith is what you ride in to get your gift. What did Rahab do that was so great to land her in the Hall of Faith? She acted on faith before she asked for anything. She hid out the Israelites before she asked for her and her family to be spared. She worked on evidence not seen. She went from a prostitute to a child of God on faith. The proof of her faith came when all the walls around Jericho came down except a little portion around Rahab's house as it tells us in Joshua. Her house and family were spared. God wants to see if you will trust Him without seeing anything before he gives you something to see. When you trust God, He will give you more than you asked for."

Fourth, Rahab showed us the prize of faith. As Brother Mark referred to the book of Matthew and the genealogy of Rahab, he told us that Rahab's faith brought her from prostitute to the lineage of Jesus Christ. "Your past doesn't have to control your future. What's behind you doesn't matter, it's the past if you give it to God. Faith isn't looking at what's been done, it's looking at what can be done through the power of God."

The fifth thing that Rahab showed us was the picture of faith. Brother Mark read Joshua 2:17-18 and told us that is what faith looks like. "The scarlet cord represented the blood of Jesus. The picture of faith is the condition of being saved and being under the scarlet cord. That's what happened to Rahab and her family while the city was being destroyed. They were being spared. We are living in scary times. We don't know what we will see in the coming years. It could be troubling times like it was for Rahab and her family. Rahab showed us the picture of faith. That is how Rahab, the harlot, got into the Hall of Faith. There is nothing more important than being under the blood of Christ."

Our hymn of invitation was "Jesus Paid It All." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us next Sunday as Brother Mark brings us God's message, "Steel-toed Boots." We might not need them, but maybe we've just been wearing them all along."

Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11. Mill Creek is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.