McDonald County Treatment Court Hosts Soup Fundraiser

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Treatment Court had a successful fundraiser on Dec. 7, raising almost $2,700 for its program.

The event, a soup fundraiser lined with soups and desserts, showcased a variety of options from chicken noodle soup, potato soup, Zuppa Toscana, chicken and rice soup, and chili. Event supporters offered their donations at the entrance of the courtroom and could take their warm meal to-go or eat inside.

Visitors ranging from city employees, law enforcement officers, and supportive citizens lined the tan courtroom, filling every chair available. Fundraiser supporters filled the room with chatter as they enjoyed their lunch.

Alyssa Hendricks, Treatment Court administrator for McDonald and Newton counties, said she would classify the event as a great success.

"We are grateful to a community who continually supports our program, vision and the individuals who need our help the most," Hendricks said.

The money raised will support the Treatment Court's programming and treatment services.