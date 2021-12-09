McDonald County Shop With A Hero Program Underway

PINEVILLE -- Shop with a Hero, a program that offers Christmas gifts to students in a need, is underway in McDonald County. This year, program coordinators hope to reach more kids than last year.

Paulette Pattengill, assistant principal at Anderson Elementary School, is the liaison for Shop with a Hero for the McDonald County School District. Pattengill said the program, which started with Michael Hall in 2007, is a way for students to go Christmas shopping with local heroes.

"Shop with a Hero is a program to let kids shop with heroes," Pattengill said. "Heroes include anyone from first responders to police officers to people in the military."

In the program, children are allotted a set amount of money, typically about $100, and time to shop with a hero at Walmart. Children are encouraged to purchase an item they may need, such as a coat, in addition to an item they want, with the most popular item being a bicycle.

Pattengill said students chosen to participate in the program are chosen by teachers and administrators at each building who are better able to assess where the need lies. In addition to school staff choosing students, applications can be submitted to the program. Pattengill added that last year the program raised about $2,000 through fundraisers and assisted 140 students. Pattengill's goal is to help 180 to 200 students this year.

Fundraising for the event has included teachers paying to wear jeans on a specific day, students paying to wear hats at school on a specific day, and penny wars. Shop with a Hero has also raised money through concession stand sales, such as food sold at the Pineville Christmas Parade.

"I really feel like Shop with a Hero is very much a community event," Pattengill said. "It involves both the school district, the sheriff's department, all of our heroes, all of our families, and Walmart."

Michael Hall, a lieutenant at the McDonald County Sheriff Office, is the program coordinator for the Shop with a Hero program. Hall said the main goal of the program is to help children who may not receive anything for Christmas.

"We help kids who maybe aren't going to have a good Christmas or have any Christmas at all because of different things going on," Hall said. "We partner with the schools; they are, of course, a big partner."

Hall said it's a blast to shop with the children chosen for the program, and he loves to see the look on their faces when they can pick out whatever they want from the store.

"The first responders have a blast with the kids each year," Hall said. "It's so much to see their faces, and also to see the parents' faces."

Hall said he wants to help the community through the program and be there for those families that need additional help around the holiday season.

Hall added that community members can donate to the program and all donations will be accepted through Dec. 20.

"If anybody wants to make a donation they can stop by the sheriff's office, drop it by First Community Bank in Goodman, or send it to P.O. Box 68 in Pineville. And just make any check to McDonald County D.A.R.E.," Hall said.