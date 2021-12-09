McDonald County Press Obituaries For Dec. 9, 2021

Jackson Ray 'JR' Denny Jr.

Aug. 29, 1978

Nov. 26, 2021

Jackson Ray "JR" Denny Jr., 43, of Gentry, Ark., died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark., from complications of covid-19.

He was born Aug. 29, 1978, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Jackson Ray Denny Sr. and Glenda (Mullin) Denny. The majority of his life was spent in Southwest City, Mo. On March 30, 2002, he married Julie Moffett. He worked in the poultry industry throughout his life. He was employed for 19 years with Neo-Sho Farms and was currently employed by Simmons Industries. He enjoyed riding horses and spending time with his children. He attended the Gentry Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa Denny and grandpa Mullin.

Survivors are his wife of 19 years, Julie Denny of the home; his two children, Tatum and Kash Denny; his in-laws, Doug Moffett and Annette Moffett; his parents, Jackson and Glenda Denny of Jay, Okla.; two brothers, Jeremy and Josh Denny both of Jay; a sister, Rachel Denny of Morrow, Ark.; maternal grandmother, Francis Mullin of Watts, Okla.; paternal grandmother, Eunice Denny of Maysville, Ark.; nine brothers-in-law; and eight sisters-in-law.

A memorial visitation was held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

Lary L. Dick

Sept. 23, 1946

Nov. 29, 2021

Larry L. Dick, 75, of Jay, Okla., died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Sept. 23, 1946, to Dale and Geneva Dick at their home in rural Delaware County, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of Jay High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was a radio repairman. He also got to be in a movie, "The Devil Brigade," as a double for Cliff Robertson. He was a member of the Southwest City American Legion. He married Linda Kay Pollan on June 8, 1968, and they moved to Claremore, Okla., where he worked for Siftie Inc. before he became a bricklayer and did carpentry work. Later he was the custodian at the Southwest City School, where he enjoyed time with the students.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Dick, on April 29, 2020; and brothers-in-law, Jackie Reece, Rudy Herrington, Lucky Brown, Leon Dowdy.

He is survived by his two sons, James Evert Dick of Poteau, Okla., John Lewis Dick of Commerce, Okla.; two grandsons; four brothers, Clifford Dick (Pat) of Jay, Ron Dick of Grants Pass, Ore., Loyd Dick (Quannah) of Fairland, Okla., Rodney Dick (Sonya) of Jay; and seven sisters, Mary Ellen Knight (James) of Jay, Doris Reece of Southwest City, Dallene Herrington of Granby, Bucilla Brown of Jay, Sue Jenkins (Gene) of Peggs, Okla., Yolanda Hutchison (Gene) of Jay, Debbie Mikulan (John) of Sapulpa, Okla.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Southwest City, Mo., with Craig Richardson officiating. Burial followed in Polson Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

Darrel J. Epperson

March 9, 1940

Dec. 2, 2021

Darrel J. Epperson, 81, of Goodman, Mo., died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Granby, Mo., with his family by his side.

He was born to Adrianna and Ruth Epperson on March 9, 1940. He was a lifelong resident of Goodman, graduating from Goodman High School in 1958. On Dec. 14, 1963, he married Dorothy M. Deaton. Together they had three children, Darrel Jr. (Michelle), Darrin, and Dorena, all of Goodman. He had four grandchildren.

He had different jobs over the years but was known for his drywall work and love of Ford trucks and cars. He restored and painted automobiles and even street raced in his younger days. He enjoyed car shows, swap meets, trout fishing at Roaring River and Colorado with family and friends. You could find him visiting and drinking Pepsi at C-Mart.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ralph; and one great-grandson, Wyatt.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Homes in Anderson, Mo.

Randall Ray Harrison

Dec. 14, 1962

Nov. 19, 2021

Randall Ray Harrison, age 58, of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, passed away at his home on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Randall, son of Johnny and Shirley (Ellis) Harrison, was born on December 14, 1962, in Monett, Missouri. He graduated from McDonald County High School in 1981. Randy worked for the McDonald County Road District for many years where many lasting friendships were made and he thought of them as family. He was an outdoorsman by nature and loved hunting, fishing and collecting guns. Randy was well known, never meeting a stranger, and lived his life to the fullest. His family and friends meant the world to him and he will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley Sailsbury, of Avilla; his sister, Jackie Maggard and her husband Kevin, of Avilla; step-daughter, Miranda Heathman and her husband Aaron, of Neosho; one grandson, Layvin Heathman; three nieces, Mendi Brown and her husband Ridge, of Centerton, Arkansas, Nikki Hohensee and her husband Ben, of Verona, and Kayla Griffith, of Bentonville, Arkansas; one nephew, Kyle Griffith and his wife Mariah, of Neosho; two great-nieces, Aubrey and Sawyer; four great-nephews, Austin, Cole, Bowen, and Briar; his special friend, Kim Coffee, of Wheaton; and several other extended family members and friends who all loved him dearly.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Johnny T. Harrison on May 8, 1988; and his step-father, Dean Sailsbury on June 1, 2003.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Ridgeley Baptist Church, Ridgeley, Missouri, with Pastor Bobby Harrison officiating. The family suggested that jeans and camo be worn.

The family received friends one hour prior to service time at the church.

A private family burial will be held at the Rocky Comfort Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus and entrusted to the White Funeral Home and Crematory, P.O. Box 890, Cassville, MO 65625.

Service and cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri.

PAID OBITUARY

Tommy Rea Quinn

June 16, 1937

Nov. 29, 2021

Tommy Rea Quinn, 84, of Noel, Mo., died at Mercy Hospital in Aurora, Mo., on Nov. 29, 2021.

He was born June 16, 1937, to Robert and Lena (Carter) Quinn, in Plattsburg, Mo. He was a 1957 Plattsburg High School graduate and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing and flint knapping. He was a member of Church of the Nativity in Noel.

Survivors include three sons, Charles Quinn (Ann) of Olathe, Kan., Warren Quinn (Mary) of Cassville, Robert Quinn (Janetta) of Monett; one daughter, Julie Gilmore (Kevin) of Olathe; and 14 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Cody Quinn and Tanner Quinn; and one sister, Sue Swinney.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Cremation arrangements are by White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Mo.

Donald Russell Potarf

Aug. 26, 1937

Dec. 5, 2021

Donald Russell Potarf, 84 of Gravette, Ark., died on Dec. 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on Aug. 26, 1937, in Noel, Mo., to Russell William Potarf and Beulah Abercrombie. He married Loretta Stephens in 1956. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in September 2021. To this union, were born three daughters. Don moved his family to Stratford, Texas, in 1962, where he managed a 12,000-acre ranch. He later moved back to his hometown of Noel, where he built the family home. He was a hardworking man of many trades, a business owner with strong work ethics, and a man of strong Christian faith. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bobby Potarf; and his sister, Lucille Potarf.

He is survived by his spouse, Loretta; daughters, Linda Sparks (Les) of Wyandotte Okla., Joyce Hill (Gary) of Purdy, Mo., and Sandra King of Gravette, Ark.; brothers, Lawrence (Butch) Potarf of Noel, and Jay Potarf (Christy) of Southwest City, Mo.; sisters, Ruby Cooper of Southwest City, and Pat Salmon (Joe) of Granby, Mo.; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

A service of remembrance will be announced at a future date.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

