McDonald County Library News

The McDonald County Library is ready for the holiday season. The library has arranged with the North Pole elves to accept mail that will be delivered to Santa.

Is your child interested in receiving a postcard from Santa Claus? If so, have your child write a letter to Santa, and do not forget to include what he or she wants for Christmas and a current mailing address. Letters can be dropped off at any branch of the McDonald County Library until Dec. 17.

Storytime with Ms. Shandra is a 30-minute program for parents/caregivers and children, birth to 5 years. Ms. Shandra will utilize short stories, fun rhymes, and hands-on activities to teach children pre-reading skills while providing at-home ideas for parents. Ms. Shandra will be preparing a craft related to each of her books and she will entertain your children with these stories:

Dec.10 -- Christmas Tree by Florence and Wendall Minor

Dec. 17 -- The Gingerbread Man by Louise Martin

Monday Meetup for Homeschoolers is a special time for homeschooling families to make library connections, meet fellow homeschool families and discover new library resources. Monday meetup is every Monday at 2 p.m. at the Pineville branch of the library.

The McDonald County Library invites you to Santa's Workshop at the library.

Join us this holiday season for our first Santa's Workshop at the library. We will have a number of different Christmas stations set up that include crafts, decorating ornaments, Christmas card making and much more to celebrate the season.

After all the fun, you can enjoy hot chocolate and a little snack prepared by all of Santa's Little Debbie Elves!

Each child will go home with the crafts he or she made, a holiday book bag, a small teddy bear, a coloring book and a winter-themed activity sheet.

Santa's Workshop will be held at two of the library locations.

Friday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 to 7 p.m. -- Pineville

Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Southwest City, Anne Croxdale Memorial Library

Santa's Workshop at the library would not be possible without the success of our fall book sale.

All branches of the McDonald County Library will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 15, for a professional development staff meeting.

All branches of the library will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, Saturday, Dec. 25, and closing early at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec,31.