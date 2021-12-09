McDonald County High School Chosen For Postsecondary Advising Initiative

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School was chosen as one of 40 schools in the state to take part in an advisor program as part of a postsecondary advising initiative.

The school will start the program in January 2022, the beginning of the second semester of the 2021/2022 school year. Ken Schutten, the district communications and media specialist, said the program was founded by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in partnership with rootEd Alliance.

"The three-year initiative, which is funded by federal covid relief dollars, aims to ensure all high school students have an advisor exclusively focused on helping them achieve success following graduation," Schutten said.

Schutten added that the program targets students in rural communities with the hopes of more students starting and completing college or other postsecondary goals.

Michael Shaddox, a counselor at MCHS, said the program will help rural students transition into college or a career following high school.

"It is an initiative that is geared toward helping students in the rural communities, seniors, and any student be prepared for postsecondary transition whether that means transition to the workforce, college, trade school, or military," Shaddox said.

Shaddox said an advisor will start working in the school in January and that advisor's sole focus will be seeking students, particularly seniors, to educate and help them with their postsecondary goals.

Shaddox said having an advisor at MCHS to work solely on postsecondary goals allows the school's current counselors to take some tasks off their plate and prioritize other school and student goals.

"There are so many things we get tasked with doing in our office," Shaddox said. "This person, their role is pretty well defined, this is what they're focusing on. They're not going to be a class counselor like what we do."

Angie Brewer, principal at McDonald County High School, applied for the grant for the program. Brewer said she believes MCHS was chosen for the program because of MCHS' location in a rural area, the diverse student population and high poverty rates in the county.

Brewer said she is excited to participate in the program as she believes the goals reflect her own goals for the study body.

"It mirrors my goals, so I was excited about that," Brewer said. "Whatever students want to do, to pursue beyond high school, it is geared at showing them that path. Whether it is going to a four-year college, a two-year college, a technical school, or right to work in skilled labor."

Brewer said some changes she hopes to see once the program is implemented include greater partnerships with local businesses, more college trips, more student workshops, apprenticeships and internships.

"I am so excited for this program," Brewer said. "Like I said, my goal is for our high school students to leave here prepared for whatever their future looks like, for whatever is best for them."