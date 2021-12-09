Leach, Smith Power Lady Mustangs

Lady Mustang Classic Field

Dec. 11, 13-15

Alma, Bentonville West, Carl Junction, Fort Smith Southside, Frontenac, Springdale, Webb City and McDonald County.

Dec. 11 schedule

Frontenac vs. Springdale, 2 p.m.

Dec. 13 schedule

Webb City vs. Bentonville West, 3:30 p.m.; FS Southside vs. McDonald County, 5 p.m.; Alma vs. Carl Junction, 6:30 p.m.

Mustang Classic Field

Dec. 16-18

Alma, Carl Junction, Frontenac, Gateway City, Glendale, Richmond, Springdale and McDonald County.

Dec. 16 schedule

Richmond vs. Alma, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale vs. McDonald County, 5 p.m.; Glendale vs. Gateway City, 6:30 p.m.; Frontenac vs. Carl Junction, 8 p.m.

For tournament information, check McDonald County athletics’ Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Senior Addy Leach and junior Samara Smith took control to propel McDonald County to its first victory of the season.

Leach scored 17 points, and Smith netted 16 as the Lady Mustangs held off East Newton down the stretch to win 49-41 on Monday night at Mustang Arena.

"It was good for us," McDonald County coach Sean Crane said. "We played better. We did what we were supposed to do. Every game we've played, we've had bursts. Against Webb [City], we played a good first, [we played good] fourth quarters against other people. Tonight, we played three good quarters. First, second and fourth, we were good."

The Lady Mustangs (1-4 overall, 1-0 in the Big 8) led 18-8 after the first quarter and 29-21 at halftime. The Lady Patriots turned up the defensive heat in the third quarter, forcing turnovers and tying the score at 35-all.

But Megan Elwood hit a momentum-building 3-pointer from the corner and gave McDonald County a 38-35 edge after three.

"We've got to get better at handling pressure," Crane said. "But other than that, it was a very good team victory."

Elwood finished with nine points. KateLynn Townsend scored three. Carlee Cooper and Reagan Myrick added two points each. Cooper and Myrick both delivered key assists.

Six-footer Smith, an all-conference performer last season, sank four 3-pointers.

"Samara played very well, helped us break the press," Crane said. "If we're going to win, she's got to play well."

The 5-11 Leach showed power inside the paint, scoring, crashing the boards and playing tenacious defense.

"She did a great job, very physical," Crane said of Leach.

Crane also noted that Myrick showed toughness by taking two charges.

"You don't see a lot of that in girls basketball," Crane said.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Addy Leach looks toward the sideline after she and teammates Samara Smith and Reagan Myrick (15) battled East Newton's Shaw Coburn (21) for possession during Monday night's game at Mustang Arena.

