Land Transfers

Brian Tackett to Diamond Diggz Property Solutions, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Jerry McNelly and Lavina R. McNelly to McNelly Revocable Trust and Trustee Lavina R. McNelly. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Terry D. Leach and Carolyn S. Leach to Robert Leach. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Rosa Melendez to A&A Property Holdings, LLC. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Everett E. Thurman to Christina Pruitt. Original Town of Pineville. Blk. 47, Lot 2 and Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Franchesca Drake, Joseph Laughlin, Robert Kitterman and Kitty Kitterman to CMH Homes, Inc. Original Town of Pineville. Blk. 76. McDonald County, Mo.

Mascot Land, LLP to Blake Blevins and Savannah Blevins. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas & Sons Homes, LLC to Billy Freeman. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Meadow Brook Estates. Blk. 2, Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Joshua del Marco to Joshua del Marco and Danielle del Marco. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. McDonald County, Mo.

Doyle R. Sutherland to Cheryl Elaine Cline. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

American Equity Funding, Inc. to Colonial Impact Fund, LLC. Ley-Welles Estates. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Craig Wilson and Heather Wilson to Paul Mayo and Ashley Mayo. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Cassandra Mae Blevins and James Blevins to J. Felix Salazar Chevex and Laura Alicia Lopez Lara. Deer Park & Mt. Polar. Blk. 4, Lot 5 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Kimberly Brisco and Billy Brisco to Roy Thomas Dinkins and Andrea Louise Dinkins. Sec. 30, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Carol Armstrong and Derrol Armstrong to Jason Reeves and Yein Reeves. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

LLP Mortgage Inc. to Scott D. Roberts and Amanda S. Roberts. Pogue's Addition. Blk. 6, Lot 1 through Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Hardep Singh, Sukhpal Kaur, Ajmer Pandher and Taranjit Pandher to Tung Holding, LLC. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Patricia Pearce Tester and Patricia Pearce Tester Family Living Trust to Kevin Vance and Judy Vance. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin Vance and Judy Vance to Krystal Deanna Dell and Robert Lee Dell. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Krystal Deanne Dell and Robert Lee Dell to Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC and Eleven Mortgage. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Chase Farms, LLC to Freshwater Properties, LLC. Sec. 22, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.