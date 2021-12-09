Lady Mustangs Continue To Build Program

McDonald County's girls wrestling team doubled in numbers and features returning starters for the first time.

And the Lady Mustangs want to take more steps forward this season as the fledgling program -- in its third year of sanctioned competition -- continues to grow.

"I feel optimistic about our chances at getting our first state qualifier on our girls wrestling team this season," McDonald County coach Josh Factor said.

The three returnees -- sophomores Jaslyn Benhumea (105-pound weight class), Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (141) and Gisel Aragon (159) -- spark Factor's optimism. Benhumea finished third in the district tournament and second in the Big 8 Conference last year. Aragon was fourth in the district and third in the league. Lopez-Apolinar placed third in the Big 8.

Top newcomers include juniors Teryn Torrez (141-149) and Kadence Akins (235). Akins was the runner-up in the Lady Mustang Tournament last month.

Factor saw promising signs in the Frontenac Tournament last Friday. Lopez-Apolinar (3-1) finished second in the 143-155 class, and Akins (2-1) placed second in the 191-215 division. Torrez (2-2) took third at 143-155.

"Both Stacy Lopez-Apolinar and Kadence Akins taking second place is exciting," Factor said.

Last Thursday, McDonald County defeated Diamond 18-12. Cassandra Buzzard (120), Torrez and Akins posted victories.

One of the biggest hurdles for McDonald County is having the numbers needed to compete. There are nine Lady Mustangs currently listed on the roster.

"Our weakness is obvious in not being able to fill all of our girls weight classes," Factor said.

But a strong commitment at the individual level can help the team reach its potential.

"Our girls have to be willing to put in the time that it takes to be successful," Factor said. "They need to set goals for themselves and their team."