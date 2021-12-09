Goodman Resident Requests Additional Law Enforcement Weekend Nights

GOODMAN -- Nelson Watson of Highland Street approached the Goodman board of alderman on Tuesday to express concern over the need for additional law enforcement officers on duty -- notably overnight on the weekends.

Watson explained that there have been ongoing, mid-night noise ordinance violations from a neighbor who gathers "25 to 60 people" together to drink on the property every weekend.

Police Chief Adam Miller noted that the McDonald County Sheriff's Office has responded to the address 12 times this year alone. Unfortunately, county deputies are unable to write tickets for city ordinances and Goodman does not currently have the manpower to provide 24/7 coverage.

Miller said that this issue cannot be immediately rectified, as he and Officer Carter Graue have responded to 1,800 calls for service this year between the two of them.

"I'll have to shift workloads," he said.

Miller said that he has personally spoken with the owner, previously issued a citation and, on Monday, he sent a letter to the property owner outlining the violations. He said the next step would include collecting signed testimonies of those affected and beginning to tow any vehicles that block the roadway. Following that, the next step would be to write everyone on the property a citation or transport everyone to jail. Both avenues would need additional officers though.

"You can approve street paving and projects, but without law enforcement, the town will still go to crap," Watson said. "There's zero excuse for the lack of enforcement."

Mayor J.R. Fisher noted that the process doesn't happen overnight but he has faith the police department will get the situation handled.

John Bunch then took the floor to inquire about the total water revenue in 2020, the subsequent debt load in 2020 and the proposed water rate increases.

Kristina Hartley with the Midwest Assistance Program stepped in to discuss the various proposed water rates.

After reviewing the numbers and finding that some figures were inaccurate, Hartley said she would rework the numbers and circle back.

Alderman Paula Brodie noted that the council has not expressed opposition to an increase. Brodie has asked for additional time to review the budget to ensure that all water expenses are from water and all sewer expenses are from sewer so that the figures they are working with are accurate.

Mayor J.R. Fisher then procured a copy of the Dec. 2 issue of the McDonald County Press, using highlighted quotes in his line of questioning to the council present. When asked where she anticipates finding funds to cover the water department's shortfalls, Alderman Brodie reiterated that she wants to confirm that revenue and expenses are disbursed correctly.

When asked if he believes the water department is operating at a loss because of last year's budget, Alderman Clay Sexson said it is his opinion that the budget was not balanced when it was put into effect last year with a tie-breaking vote.

Fisher noted that, after changing banks last year, the CPA instructed him to utilize the previous year's budget numbers.

Alderman Sammie Jo Goodson chimed in that she also voted against the budget because she didn't believe it to be accurate either.

"Now you're saying we're operating in the red, when I've said the budget wasn't right since I voted against it last year," Sexson added.

Fisher replied, saying that the city has been in the red for more than 20 years.

"Nothing has gotten done since you've been on the board," Fisher said, referring to Brodie and Sexson.

When asked for clarification by Brodie, Fisher said, "I'm not going to sit here and explain this to you. You don't get it. You've been here for 35 years and you still don't get it."

Brodie served as Goodman's city and court clerk for 33 years before retiring. She is a certified court administrator and holds a Missouri Professional City Clerk Certification.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to average a water bill at 121 W. Garner Street after a leak caused a usage spike;

• Spoke about possible uses for American Rescue Plan Act Funds;

• Accepted a bid of $5,500 from Adam Galloway to replace the HVAC unit in City Hall;

• Conducted the second readings, by title only, of Ordinance No. 2021-542 -- amending water permit and meter fees -- as well as Ordinance No. 2021-543 -- approving employer-paid dental benefits;

• Paid bills in the amount of $36,786.63.