Experience, Offense Can Spur Mustangs

Experience and scoring ability could prove to be a winning combination for McDonald County boys basketball.

The Mustangs have both, coach Brandon Joines said, and they look to capitalize on those strengths.

McDonald County (0-1) brings back two all-conference players -- senior guard Pierce Harmon (5-8) and senior forward Eli McClain (6-5). Harmon averaged 12.7 points per game for last season's 8-15 team that finished tied for third (3-3) in the Big 8 and fell in the opening round of the district tournament.

"His movement without the ball and explosive playmaking create energy," Joines said of Harmon.

McClain averaged 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds a year ago.

"His touch around the basket and improved versatility make him a difficult matchup," Joines said. "He always has a team-first mentality, which flows over to the rest of the team."

Opponents face a tall task when trying to stop 6-10 senior center Teddy Reedybacon. The 235-pounder (8.1 points, 7.7 rebounds) is continuing to hone his game.

"Teddy has generated quite a bit of junior college interest and has made great progress, but is always looking to imorove his acumen on both ends of the floor, which comes with constantly gaining experience," Joines said.

Senior guard Cole Martin (5.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 5.0 apg), junior guard Cross Dowd (11.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and junior guard Sterling Woods (4.3 ppg) are talented returnees Joines will be counting on if the Mustangs are to make a run at conference and district championships.

Joines wants the program to set high standards.

Newcomers to keep an eye on include four juniors, guards Dalton McClain (5-9) and Archer Wagner (5-9) and forwards Weston Gordon (6-0) and Isaac Behm (6-3).

The Mustangs, who lost to Joplin 62-58 in the season opener on Nov. 23, return to action today against ESTEM in the Battle at The Ridge Tournanent in Pea Ridge, Ark.

"We know what we are capable of, but continuous practice time will only get us so far," Joines said. "We are just ready to compete against someone other than ourselves again. The high-energy, quick-paced finish to the Joplin game is the style we feel most comfortable playing."

Tipoff for the ESTEM game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

"A solid tournament at Pea Ridge against good opponents will be a nice way of measuring our current level of play and establish what needs to be improved in order to elevate our play consistently to compete later in the season," Joines said. "Our first-round game with ESTEM out of Little Rock should be fairly fast-paced as they have an uptempo style looking for transition opportunities off of rebounds or turnovers."

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Destyn Dowd (center) defends as Cole Martin decides where to go with the basketball during Monday's practice at McDonald County High School.



Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Sterling Woods (10) passes to Eli McClain down low during McDonald County's practice session Monday at the school.



Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Isaac Behm (right) looks to pass to Cross Dowd (5) as Pierce Harmon defends during practice Monday at McDonald County High School.

