Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Joshua Hayes vs. Shawna Longenecker. Dissolution.

Shane M. Russo vs. Madison L. Russo. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. James Devine. Contract -- other.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stephanie Gilmore. Suit on account.

Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Chad Sinclair. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Anna B. Boyed et al. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Josh M. Carlin et al. Unlawful detainer.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Robert G. O'Brien. Suit on account.

Jennifer Ball vs. Michael C. Hull et al. Personal injury -- vehicular.

The following cases were heard:

Jennifer Blue vs. Edward Blue. Judgment of dissolution.

Stormie H. Blevins vs. Lee R. Blevins. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

McKenzie R. Brennan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Michael L. Bynoe. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Alberto G. Padron Ferro. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $225.

Elena Christine Flanary. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jamie S. Juzeler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Lenora L. Sotlar Clouse. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Aaron D. Libertini. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Joshua M. Jones. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Kaitlin D. Avila. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael W. Hickson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bryan U. Trejo Zuniga. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Krista M. Smart. Theft/stealing.

Felonies:

Brandon A. Polk. Theft/stealing -- catalytic convertor.

Nick A. Hobbie. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

David Leo Warren. Unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Ryan Langford. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Christopher Mark Jennings. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Curtis J. Hendrix. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Angie L. Abernathy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Alyssa R. Bialowas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Elena Christine Flanary. Stopped/slowed speed/turned from direct course/moved vehicle right/left when unsafe. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Michael C. Hale. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Kathy R. Mobley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

John Overhofer. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

David Santillan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Sonia Urrutia. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

David Molina Sr. Violation of order of protection for adult, assault -- special victim and escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.