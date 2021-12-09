Community Makes Holidays Special For Center's Residents

The McDonald County Living Center staff offers a list of gift ideas for their residents.
Wall calendars, wall decor
Sweat/flannel suits
Button up/zipper up sweaters or hoodies
Socks
Soap Sets
Makeup
Perfume or Cologne
Jewelry
Wallets or Purses
Sports or military caps (i.e. Cardinals, Army, Navy, Chiefs, etc)
Watches
Lotion
Soft chocolates (Milky Way, Reeces, Hershey’s, 3 Musketeers)
Hard Candies
T-Shirts of any size
Snacks (i.e. chips, cookies, crackers, etc)
CDs (gospel, country, oldies)
CD players, DVD players
Electric Razors
Ouchless ponytail holders
Bird Baths or Houses
Vented hair brushes/combs/picks
Wind Chimes
House shoes (Med-XL)
Outdoor décor for windows
Bird Seed
Kylan Sherman took on a project this holiday season that would touch some hearts.
As she prepared for her National Honor Society volunteer project, she sought out a meaningful idea that would help the whole community. This time last year, she made breakfast for a drug recovery group. This fall, however, she set her sights on expanding her outreach.
"I wanted a project that is a little bigger to help my community a little more," the McDonald County High School junior said.
Sherman is collecting gifts for residents at the Anderson-based McDonald County Living Center. Some residents do not have family and Sherman is concerned that all residents feel loved, especially during the holidays.
Sherman's mom has helped spread the word on social media. Information has been posted on the school's website.
Sherman also emailed every student and staff member at the high school about the project. She adopted a theme, "Frozen," from the popular Disney movie, creating collection boxes featuring pictures of Olaf, the snowman, on each one. A list of possible gifts is posted on each box. Gift ideas range from sweatpants and socks to candy or snacks and CDs.
Collection boxes are placed at Discount Dollar, the high school, Town & Country and Harps.
Visiting situations have improved since last year when residents could not have any family visit due to covid-19 concerns, said Samantha Hobbs, McDonald County Living Center director of nursing.
Residents can have family visit this year, Hobbs added.
For those who do not have family, a gift serves as a reminder that people care, she said.
Center activities director Jess Thrasher said residents will receive their gifts at the Center's Christmas party on Dec. 17.
Sherman said she will wrap up collection efforts mid-afternoon on Friday so she can take the presents to the Center by 5 p.m.
The Anderson resident has learned a great deal during this project.
The biggest lesson? "How caring and generous people can be."