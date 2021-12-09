Annual Pineville Lighted Christmas Parade Takes Place Dec. 4

PINEVILLE -- Pineville's annual "Lighted Christmas Parade" took place on Dec. 4 in the heart of the city.

Children, business owners and community members lined the streets of Pineville before the parade began at 5 p.m. The parade, which had about 25 entries, was filled with candy tossing, holiday music, and warm-hearted guest appearances from community members dressed as characters such as the Grinch and Elf on the Shelf.

Themed floats were lined with lights and holiday cheer as each float stopped in front of the judge's table wishing all, including community members tuning in to the parade from the city's live stream, a "Merry Christmas."

Following the parade, food was for sale in the city cook shack with proceeds benefiting Shop with a Hero. Children anxiously waited around the city Christmas tree and in line to see Santa Claus. Dalana Fuller took photos of each child with Santa and shared photos with all community members. Each child was able to take a gift from under the city tree.

From a countdown beginning with 5, parade attendees counted to the square being lit. The Christmas tree, buildings, streetlights, and stage came alive with Christmas colors and were followed by excited cheering from the chilly crowd.

The next holiday event will be the city's annual Christmas light contest, which is set to take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, for all community members who wish to participate.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Pineville aldermen and mayor help kick off the parade. Mayor Sweeten rides in a rescue raft with a Santa hat.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Pineville Fire Department fire truck in the city parade. Multiple fire trucks were in the parade this year.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School Varsity cheerleaders strike a pose at the end of their dance. The cheerleaders ride into the parade on a firetruck before their performance.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Creekenders Christmas Vacation, a play on National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, showcase various scenes and characters from the movie. The Creekenders received the grand prize for the parade.

