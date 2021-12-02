Water, Sewer Rate Discussion Gets Tense

GOODMAN -- Moments of visible tension occurred on Nov. 23 while the Goodman Board of Aldermen discussed water and sewer rates at its regular meeting.

Mayor JR Fisher told the board the city received a letter from its attorney advising the city not to operate in the red in the water and sewer departments. Also, the mayor reminded the board that recently Kristina Hartley of Midwest Assistance Program gave a presentation to the board stating that the city needs to raise its water and sewer rates in order to get out of the red.

"The increase we're looking at is roughly the price of a McDonald's meal. I just don't see how that's going to be a show stopper for anyone," he said.

He also added Goodman has the second-lowest sewer rates and lowest water rates in the county, along with a median household income that falls in the middle of the towns in the county.

Alderman Clay Sexson agreed the city needed to raise its rates and suggested raising them halfway at the beginning of the year and the other half in six months.

Alderman Paula Brodie said she wanted to look through the budget first and make sure there were no other places the board could cut from and lower the amount of increase.

Alderman Nicholas Smith recommended raising the rates by half immediately.

Brodie said, "I've had people ask me not to raise their rates," adding it could be a hardship on senior citizens who are on a fixed income.

Alderman Sammie Jo Goodson said the city has posted on Facebook and it has been in the news that this is the best year Goodman has ever had, and to raise rates after that does not seem right.

"I need to look at (the budget) before I can vote," she said.

Sexson said he was willing to wait until the board saw the budget to vote on raising rates.

Fisher said, "We've been in a shortfall for years. Our attorney told us we cannot run in the red."

Brodie said she just wanted to see if there was something in the budget that could be used to bring down the amount of increase.

"You're acting like we're being irresponsible," she said to Fisher.

"You are being irresponsible," Fisher said.

Fisher added that he agreed with Smith about raising the rates by half immediately to get the ball rolling.

Sexson then stated he wanted to see the budget too, stating that, when the budget was passed last year, he and Goodson voted against it, and the other two aldermen on the board at the time voted for it with the mayor breaking the tie to pass it, and now the city is in the red.

Shortly after this, Fisher moved the meeting to the next topic.

The board voted on approval for street paving bids. Sexson and Smith voted yes, and Brodie and Goodson voted no. Fisher voted yes to break the tie.

Felipe Hernandez appeared before the board to request approval to purchase property at 122 North School Street. The property formerly had a house on it, but it burned down and the city cleaned up the lot. Hernandez said the property adjoins his and he has been taking care of the lot for years. He said he has no access to his back yard and wanted the property so he could have access to his back yard and possibly build a house on the new property in the future if he can get the two lots joined.

The taxes due on the lot were $6,398. Hernandez asked the board if $6,000 would be acceptable, and the board approved it.

Fisher told the board the city did not receive the recreational trails program grant it applied for and asked if he should have Garrett Brinks of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council come to a meeting so the city could re-submit. He said he thought it would be short work to do. The consensus of the board was that Fisher should have Brinks come to a meeting.

In other business, the board approved bills in the amount of $30,648 and transfers in the amount of $32,903.