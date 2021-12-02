The Greenes Bar and Grill Serves 100 Free Thanksgiving Meals





PINEVILLE -- The Greenes Bar and Grill served 100 free Thanksgiving meals to community members on Thanksgiving Day. The meals were first-come-first-served, with dessert and drinks included.

Nikki Williams, general manager at the Greenes Bar and Grill, said the staff at the restaurant had originally planned on making and serving 25 meals before they saw a greater need in the community.

"We had a lot of feedback that our customers thought it was a really good thing," Williams said. "They thought it was awesome, so we decided that we would do more people because we had so much feedback and so many people that seemed interested in it."

Williams said the main goal when offering free dinners was the give back to the community.

"We just wanted to give back to the community," Williams said. "We wanted to do something good for the people in our community and we wanted to give people an option on somewhere to go. We didn't want anybody to be alone on Thanksgiving."

The Greenes served meals consisting of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, hot rolls, deviled egg salad, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, stuffing and a choice of dessert. Customers could eat their free meals inside the restaurant or take a to-go plate.

Williams said she was glad to be able to help with the Greenes' Thanksgiving dinner and hopes free Thanksgiving meals will become an annual tradition for the business.



