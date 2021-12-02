SWC Grants Temporary Living Accommodations Permit

SOUTHWEST CITY -- City Clerk Krystal Austen crunched numbers to benefit Southwest City's summer ball program during the regular council meeting on Nov. 23.

Austen explained that, while seeking out an ordinance, she came across Resolution No. 536 which states that the city is responsible for utility costs and maintaining the structures at the ball field.

Austen then pulled figures for the last three fiscal years and figured that $6,248.31 in expenses were paid out by the ball program that should have been covered by the city.

The council agreed that, moving forward, the city will take responsibility for those expenses.

Cynthia Jamaica approached the council to request a business license at 109 North Main Street. Jamaica intends to open a shop specializing in shoes and jewelry.

The council voted to grant Jamaica a business permit.

Sharon McConnell went on to request temporary living accommodations at 1003 Mill Street while cleanup and reconstruction are completed on her home that burned earlier this year. McConnell explained that she would like to place a 12-foot by 32-foot shed on the property before temperatures drop.

After discussing the options and scope of the project, the council voted to grant McConnell a permit for a garage with electricity and plumbing and allotted six months to complete the cleanup and reconstruction.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued seven tickets, responded to one motor vehicle accident, assisted with two lockouts and provided aid to neighboring agencies four times.

City Clerk Krystal Austen updated the council on the newest infrastructure bill and how funds may be used. She also informed the council that one easement for the new water tower site needs to be redone.

In other business, the council:

• Conducted the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 641, adopting the 2022 operating budget;

• Paid bills in the amount of $4,393.79.