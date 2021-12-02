STB issues notice of intent to prepare EIS for CP/KCS merger application

WESTSIDE -- The Surface Transportation Board's Office of Environmental Analysis has issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of control of Kansas City Southern and its U.S. rail carrier subsidiaries (collectively, KCS) by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, Canadian Pacific Railway, and its U.S. rail carrier subsidiaries (collectively, CP) in Docket No. FD 36500.

Because the proposed acquisition has the potential to result in significant environmental impacts, the Board's Office of Environmental Analysis has determined that the preparation of an EIS is appropriate pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act. The issuance of the NOI begins the scoping period, the first step of the environmental review process.

OEA will be accepting comments on the scope of the EIS, including alternatives and issues to be analyzed in the EIS, until the close of the scoping comment period on Dec. 17. OEA will hold six online public scoping meetings during the scoping comment period, as set forth in the NOI.

To view the NOI, go to https://dcms-external.s3.amazonaws.com/DCMS_External_PROD/1636731217105/50990.pdf.

For more information on the environmental review process for the proposed acquisition or to submit written comments, visit the Board-sponsored project website at www.CPKCSMergerEIS.com.