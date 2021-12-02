Ruan's Reversal A Bright Spot





ROGERS, Ark.-- McDonald County's Tafavi Ruan trailed in points but turned the tables Tuesday night.

Ruan used a rule 3 reversal to win by a fall in the 285-pound class in wrestling action at Rogers High School. His performance was a highlight for the Mustangs, who lost to Rogers 42-33 and Rogers Heritage 45-30 in dual meets.

Some McDonald County wrestlers were sidelined, creating opportunities for Ruan and others.

"We had a couple of guys out of our lineup," Mustangs coach Josh Factor said. "But it's a good opportunity for some of the younger guys that are lesser-experienced, to be able to step in there and help the team out. I felt like Tafavi Ruan, he was one of those, at heavyweight. He did a great job for us in the Rogers dual, put the Rogers kid on his back. To come from behind and win by fall, that's always a nice win to have as a team. But when we're missing weight classes, like 106, that doesn't help to win the dual."

McDonald County's Dominic Cervantes (126), Blaine Ortiz (132), Levi Smith (152), Juan Morales (182) and Samuel Murphy (220) also posted victories against Rogers.

Ortiz, Cross Spencer (145), Smith, Morales, Malosi Sosef (220) and Murphy got wins against Heritage.

"It's been a learning experience for a lot of them," Factor said. "But a lot of them have been very coachable. They're working hard, but we've got to get in a lot better shape. We've got to get a lot better, obviously, from what we saw tonight."

The Lady Mustangs fell 54-0 to Nixa.

Factor hopes lessons learned in these early matches pay dividends later in the season.

"It's a good eye-opening experience," Factor said. "It gets a lot of these guys going back and watching video, getting them to recognize where they're making mistakes and hopefully not make those same mistakes the next time they're on the mat."

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Tafavi Ruan (left) works during Tuesday night's dual meet at Rogers High School in Rogers, Ark.



