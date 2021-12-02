RELIGION: Sooner Or Later It Will Be Our Turn In The Lion's Den

Doug Cory was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for many, including the J.R. Denny family and the Donald Brown family.

The adult Sunday school class studied Philemon 8:21 with the lesson, "Restoration," taught by Rick Lett. The lesson reminded us that believers forgive others since they too have been forgiven. "Believers can encourage restoration between other believers, are to view each other as members of the same family and are to welcome other believers as a result of a shared faith."

After reading Psalm 18:2, Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Your Strength." We are to look to Jesus for comfort when we are facing the wall of Jericho. Jesus is stronger than Jericho and we need Him to be our strength. We are never so strong or mighty that we don't need to worship.

With Susan Cory at the piano, Jerry Abercrombie led the congregational hymns of praise, including "Rock of Ages" and "Mansion Over the Hilltop." Jerry also sang a special, "Amazing Grace."

Tyrel Lett and Rick served as ushers and collected the offertory.

Pastor Mark Hall read scripture from Daniel 1:1-9 and began Sunday's message, "Making a Stand." He referred to the song, "You Gotta Stand for Something or You'll Fall for Anything," and told us that we need to be more like Daniel who could not be moved except only closer to God. "Christians, as a whole, are going backward because of the influence we are bombarded with in the world today. There may be a time when you say that you can't be with a group because they don't follow God's beliefs and word. You might not be able to support something because it goes against God. Take a stand or you will fall."

Brother Mark told us that there are three things we need to remember as Christians: this isn't my world but I have to live in it; there is a conspiracy out there and the devil is after our children; and real change that is positive in a person, church community or country always comes from inside out, not outside in. "Real change doesn't come from worldly doctrine. Only God can save us. Washington politicians won't. Only God can save us. Look to God for our salvation. Change the world around you or the world will change you."

As Brother Mark referred to Daniel, he told us that sooner or later it will be our turn in the lion's den. "How do we prepare for it? How did Daniel do it?" As he talked about Daniel's story, he told us that God's people were taken by Nebuchadnezzar and thrown into the world. "The spiritual was thrown into the secular. When that happens, in order to remain comfortable, we try to make everything politically correct. When we do that, we fall away from God. We haven't evolved, we have devolved. It is not evolution, it is 'devolution.' Even some churches today want to make God politically correct. When we play around the world, we get spotted. How do we keep the spots off?"

As Brother Mark talked about the story in Daniel, he told us they were after the young people to reshape them and change their way of thinking. "They took them out of the house of God, relocated them, isolated them from God and their Christian background and even changed their names to further distance them from God. They wanted them to forget about their Christian ways. We need to bring children to church so when Babylon captures them in society, you want to make sure God has a claim on them. But Daniel wouldn't cross the line for the king. Be a 'but Daniel' and establish a spiritual boundary in spite of what goes on around you, just like Daniel did. Daniel worked at a secular job but didn't lose his identity while doing it. If Christians were the kind of employees we should be, every employer would want to employ Christians. Daniel worked the job, but the job didn't work Daniel. The problem is not successful Christians, but Christians who are successful and forget they are Christians. God doesn't make our decisions for us, He honors the decisions we make when we make the right ones. The others we have to own up to. A real man will clean up his mess."

Brother Mark told us that the 'but Daniels' look like oddballs according to the world's standard today. "Our country needs more 'but Daniels.' People are afraid to take a stand and not be involved in things that aren't God's will. Be against the grain because the grain goes against God's will. The world has redefined the value system we grew up in. Daniel reminds us that you may have to live in Babylon, but you don't have to live like Babylon. The world wants to change everything you know about God. The truth about God is in John 3:16-17. As Christians, we still mess up some. Jesus isn't in the condemning business; why are we? Lost people aren't our enemies; they are just lost. We have to tell them why God sent His son. Jesus came here to save them; He left us here to lead them to Him. What is going on in your life that is pulling you backward? Be a 'but Daniel.'

Our hymn of invitation was "Wherever He Leads, I'll Go." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. On Sunday, Dec. 26, Brother Mark will bring a special message for young people and children. "We are living in a world we didn't grow up in. As Christians, we need to know what's coming and how to prepare for it." Everyone is invited to attend. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.