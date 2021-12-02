Mustangs Savor Season, Honor Award Winners

McDonald County players and coaches gathered at the team banquet Sunday to reflect on the finest football season in school history and hand out team awards.

The Mustangs went 10-2 and advanced to the Class 4, District 6, championship game.

"It was really great to get together again to honor this team and what they've accomplished," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said. "As you go through each week, you're so focused on the task at hand that maybe you don't realize how special of a season it is. This gave us a chance to reflect on the incredible season 2021 was and how they set the bar higher for Mustang football."

After a season filled with milestone moments, there were many Mustangs to honor. Senior quarterback Cole Martin was named offensive player of the year. He threw for 2,024 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 1,015 yards and 17 TDs.

Senior Garrett Gricks was offensive lineman of the year, senior Logan Harriman was the offensive back of the year, and seniors Levi Malone and Colton Ruddick shared the wide receiver of the year award.

Senior Jared Mora was the defensive player of the year. He finished with 102 tackles and six interceptions.

Senior Junior Eliam was defensive lineman of the year, and senior Jude Horrocks was linebacker of the year. Senior Pierce Harmon and Martin shared the honors as defensive back of the year.

Workforce player of the year went to sophomore Samuel Murphy.

Gricks won the John O'Brien Award, which is for leadership.

Sophomore Sam Barton took junior varsity MVP. Jace Thomas was named the freshman MVP.