MDC and A.T Still University ask Missouri deer hunters to send ticks for research study

JEFFERSON CITY -- With deer hunting ongoing in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation and A.T. Still University in Kirksville are asking deer hunters to save ticks they find on harvested deer and mail them to the University. The ticks will be used for a scientific research study to help better understand the statewide distribution of tick species and the human pathogens they carry.

Missouri is home to three common species of ticks that bite humans: lone star tick, American dog tick, and deer tick (blacklegged tick). Deer ticks are the primary transmitters of a bacterial infection called Lyme disease. Adult ticks are about a quarter-inch long and grow to nearly double that when engorged with blood. Learn more about ticks from the Missouri Department of Conservation online Field Guide at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/ticks.

MDC and A.T. Still University are partnering on a 2-year research study to determine the presence of tick species throughout Missouri as well as the pathogens they may harbor. The study began in April and concludes in September 2022. During that time, MDC and the University are asking Missourians to mail ticks to A.T. Still University to be identified by species and life stage and tested for four species of bacterial pathogens.

To help with the research efforts, people are asked to place live ticks in a plastic zip-top bag with a piece of damp paper towel or moist cotton ball, then fold the bag and place it inside another plastic zip-top bag with a completed sample-submission form. The sample-submission form is available for printing from the University website at www.atsu.edu/missouri-ticks-and-tick-borne-pathogen-surveillance-research.

People are then asked to place the bag and completed sample-submission form in an envelope and mail it to: A.T. Still University, ATTENTION: Deb Hudman -- Dept. of Microbiology & Immunology, 800 W. Jefferson St., Kirksville, Mo. 63501.

The research is not intended to provide a clinical diagnosis of any illness someone may have, and study information should not be interpreted as a substitute for medical testing or consultation with a physician.

Distribution maps are provided and updated weekly on the A.T. Still University website at www.atsu.edu/missouri-ticks-and-tick-borne-pathogen-surveillance-research so people can actively follow the progress of the study over the next two years.