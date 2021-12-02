McDonald County Treatment Court To Host Annual Soup Fundraiser

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Treatment Center will host its 19th annual soup luncheon fundraiser at the McDonald County Courthouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Alissa Hendricks, treatment court administrator for Newton and McDonald counties, said the goal of the fundraiser is to raise funds and awareness for treatment court programs, treatments and services.

"It's our annual soup luncheon fundraiser, it's open to the public, and what we do is a lot of our team members will cook up different types of soups," Hendricks said.

Hendricks said, in addition to eight soups being served, larger desserts will be available for purchase, and bread made by Kenny Underwood will be available.

"This event is such a great opportunity for our community," Hendricks said. "It's twofold, it's a great opportunity for our community members to come into the courthouse, see our team members, who they are, what they do, and get a feel for what we're trying to accomplish with treatment courts. And then, it's also a good opportunity for our participants to see those community members that are willing to support a program that helps them."

The luncheon will start at 11 a.m. at the courthouse, with the larger desserts priced at $20 or less and community members able to make donations to purchase bowls of soup.