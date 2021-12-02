McDonald County Republican Club To Host Meeting, Dinner

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Republican Club will host its holiday dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Pineville Community Center.

Speakers at the upcoming holiday dinner will include three candidates for the seventh district house of representatives, including Mike Moon, Eric Burlison and Jay Wasson.

The meal will be prepared by Kenny and Kathy Underwood, with all meal proceeds going to Cookson Hills, a Christian organization that provides homes, schooling and therapy for at-risk children. The meal will include ham, a potato, a vegetable, bread and dessert. The suggested donation for a meal is $10.

Tanya Lewis, secretary of the McDonald County Republican Club, said she wants to see a number of individuals attend the event so community members can hear from their district candidates.

"We would like to get as many people as we can so that they can hear the candidates," Lewis said.

Lewis said the meeting is open to the public, and she noted that the meeting would combine the November and December meetings to accommodate busy schedules around the holidays.