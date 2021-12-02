McDonald County Press Obituaries For Dec. 2, 2021

Michael Glen Anderson

July 21, 1950

Nov. 26, 2021

Michael "Mike" Glen Anderson, 71, born July 21, 1950, in Lincoln, Neb., died Nov. 26, 2021, in Joplin, Mo., surrounded by family.

He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1970-1972. He worked in the oil fields and construction for most of his life. He was an all-around handyman and knew his way around the restaurant business. He played basketball and football and danced in his youth while living in Cortez, Colo. He enjoyed sports, especially the Denver Broncos. He enjoyed fishing, watching Jeopardy, traveling and bird watching.

He was preceded in death by parents, Peggy Standfield and Gerald Anderson; step-fathers, Jack Standfield, Art Hodge; sister, Gayle Anderson; and brother, Rick Hodge.

Survivors are his wife, Leah Jackson; children, Tisha and William Ludiker, Kelley Anderson and fiancé Charles Dilts, Molly and Channing Cooper, Frankie Anderson, Vonnie Anderson, Rusty Ludiker, Lenae and John Walker; 14 grandchildren; and siblings, Peggy Sass, Debra Hodge, Skip Hodge, Gary Hodge and Andy Standfield.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Harry Donald Brown

Oct. 31, 1959

Nov. 22, 2021

Harry Donald Brown Jr., 62, of Jay, Okla., died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in the comfort of his home after a recent battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 31, 1959, in Wichita, Kan., to Harry Donald Brown Sr. and Gudlaug Stella (Bjarnadottir) Brown. He was raised in the Jay, Okla., and Southwest City, Mo., area and was a 1977 graduate of Jay High School. On June 24, 1977, he married Joani Daniels. He was a longtime member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Southwest City. He was employed by Simmons Foods for 41 years and was assistant chief of the Southwest City Fire Department, completing fire safety courses and EMT Basic. He also worked part-time with Freeman Ambulance. He enjoyed RC cars, playing his guitar, and riding his motorcycle with his wife.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joani Brown of the home; five children, Dustin Brown (Phama), Daniel Brown (Amie), Krystal Law (Ryan), Kathryn Lund (Jim), Donnie Brown (Brie); and ten grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Southwest City, with Brother Rob Grimm and Ryan Law officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are being directed to Southwest City First Baptist Church to purchase equipment needed for the Southwest City Fire Department.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

William "Coy" Mayfield

April 4, 1956

Nov. 29, 2021

William "Coy" Mayfield, 65, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in the comfort of his home with family at his side.

He was born April 4, 1956, in Fairfield, Ill., and was raised by his late mother, Janet Tompkins and stepfather, John Tompkins, along with his late father William "Coy" Mayfield, Sr. He grew up in Butler, Pa., where he attended Butler High School. He married Karen Monnie on July 14, 1977. He was a patriotic, traditional man who always had some great adventure in the works, whether it be a new challenge at his machine shop or sightseeing outdoors at a historic site or in the yard with a metal detector. He enjoyed classic cars and Sunday drives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, William "Crawdad" Mayfield; two stepbrothers, John Tompkins Jr., Robert Tompkins.

Survivors include his wife Karen Mayfield of Noel; son, Matthew Mayfield of Noel; daughter, Sarah Shoemaker (William) of Gravette, Ark.; four grandchildren; sisters, Laurie Shafer of Cloverdale, Ind., Elizabeth Kienzynski (Robert) of Cloverdale, Ind, Rebecca Laden of Green Forest, Ark., Amy Ledesma of Green Forest; brothers, Michael Mayfield (Judy) of Green Forest, Randy Mayfield (Rebecca) of Carrollton, Ark.; step-brothers, Alan "Lee" Tompkins (Marcia) of Pikesville, Tenn., Frederick Dean Tompkins of Butler.

Funeral services are planned for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo. The visitation will be 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m. with David Barber officiating. A wake will be held after at the Fellowship Hall for the United Methodist Church in Noel.